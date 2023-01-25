Watch CBS News
Community gathers to mourn 17-year-old Nyheem Wright, who was fatally stabbed in Coney Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There are calls for justice for a teenager who was fatally stabbed in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

The community came together Tuesday to remember 17-year-old Nyheem Wright.

His mother says last week, he was chased down and stabbed by a group of teenagers.

She believes he was targeted for defending a girl the group was after.

"I am very angry because I lost my son, and y'all don't understand what they took from me. They took a lot from me and his brother. They took a lot. His twin brother is lost. And it's not fair, and I want justice ... All who is involved, I want them arrested," she said.

The teenager, one of nine brothers, was graduating early from high school and would have been the first in the family to earn a high school diploma.

