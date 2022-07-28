Watch CBS News
24/7 speed camera enforcement starts in New York City on Monday

NEW YORK -- A new effort is rolling out to ensure drivers in New York City stick to the speed limit.

Starting Monday, 24/7 speed camera enforcement will be in effect.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez says this initiative is all about saving lives.

"One life that we lose, one New Yorker that is in critical condition, one visitor that is hurt by a driver, a reckless driver, is too many," he said.

City agencies, including the Department of Transportation and NYPD, conducted a day of awareness Wednesday to alert drivers about the extended enforcement hours.

As part of the campaign, street teams were deployed to get the word out.

