21-year-old woman charged with abandoning newborn girl in Yonkers

By Tony Aiello

/ CBS New York

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A 21-year-old woman has been charged with abandoning her newborn girl in Yonkers

The newborn was found wrapped in a sheet in the entryway of an apartment building at 32 Chestnut Street on Tuesday night. 

Police said the woman hid her pregnancy, delivered on her own and then abandoned the baby. 

"Thank God the baby is alive, she's OK I think, and I'm sorry for the mom, you know," neighbor Jose Gutierrez told CBS New York. 

After locating the woman, Yonkers Police took her to a hospital for evaluation. 

The baby girl was said to be OK and will likely be placed with Child Protective Services. 

First published on February 8, 2024 / 5:19 PM EST

