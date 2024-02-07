Watch CBS News
Baby found abandoned in Yonkers, N.Y.

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

YONKERS, N.Y. - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an infant found abandoned in Yonkers

Police tell us the baby girl is only a few days old, and was taken to a hospital. 

She's in stable condition. 

The infant was found Tuesday night in the hallway of an apartment building at 32 Chestnut Street. 

Police said they do not suspect criminality at this time. They say right now their goal is to find the infant's parents. 

Police remind people that a state law allows parents to abandon a newborn baby up to 30 days of age without fear of prosecution if the baby is abandoned in a safe manner. 

