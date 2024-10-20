Dodgers headed to the World Series after scoring victory against Mets in Game 6 of NLCS

The Dodgers are headed to the World Series after defeating the Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the NLCS Sunday night.

With a victory back home at Dodger Stadium, the Boys in Blue have secured a place in the World Series as they are set to go up against the New York Yankees for the title. It's the first New York vs. Los Angeles World Series since 1981, according to the MLB.

The crowd at the Elysian Park stadium roared when Mookie Betts hit an RBI double during the eighth inning, bringing the score 8-4, while Kiké Hernandez made double-digit runs soon after to give LA a 10-4 lead.

