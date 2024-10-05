Thousands of cyclists expected at 2024 Tour de Bronx on Sunday. Find street closures, how to register and more

NEW YORK — Thousands of cyclists will flood the streets Sunday for the 2024 Tour de Bronx, which is celebrating its 30th year.

What is the Tour de Bronx?

The Tour de Bronx is an annual cycling event through the streets of the Bronx. Cyclists can participate in either a 10-mile, 25-mile or 40-mile ride along greenways, through residential neighborhoods, past waterfronts and more. All rides conclude at the New York Botanical Garden, where there will be food vendors, activities and live music.

Those who want to participate but don't have their own bicycle can rent one, along with a helmet, from Unlimited Biking. Only pedal-assist e-bikes will be allowed, and e-scooters and mopeds are prohibited. Riders must wear a helmet at all times.

Registration for the event is free. Unregistered cyclists who join the ride will not receive any official Tour de Bronx gear and will not be allowed into registered participant event areas.

When does the Tour de Bronx start?

The 40-mile ride kicks off at 10 a.m., followed by the 25-mile ride at 10:15 a.m. and the 10-mile ride at 10:30 a.m.

Check-in starts at 8 a.m. at 161st Street and Grand Concourse.

Tour de Bronx route, street closures

The exact routes will be released around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the event's official website.

The website says there will be stops along each route, where riders will have access to water, snacks, first aid support, limited bike repair services and restrooms.

The NYPD says the following streets and paths will be closed Sunday:

Grand Concourse between East 164th Street and East 144th Street

East 144th Street between Grand Concourse and East 143rd Street

East 143rd Street between East 144th Street and Morris Ave

East 143rd Street between Morris Ave and Third Avenue

Third Avenue between East 143rd Street and East 144th Street

St. Ann's Avenue between East 144th Street and East 132nd Street

East 132 Street between Saint Ann's Avenue and Walnut Avenue

Walnut Avenue between East 132nd Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Walnut Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard

Bruckner Boulevard between East 138th Street and Bryant Avenue

Bryant Avenue between Bruckner Boulevard and Garrison Avenue

Garrison Avenue between Bryant Avenue and Edgewater Road/Garrison Park

Bronx River Greenway between Bruckner Boulevard and Westchester Avenue

Edgewater Rd/Sheridan Boulevard between Westchester Avenue and E 174 Street

East 174th Street between Sheridan Boulevard and Bronx River Avenue

Bronx River Avenue between 174th Street and Story Avenue

Story Avenue between Bronx River Avenue and Colgate Avenue

Colgate Avenue between Story Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Soundview Park Bike Path / Soundview Park Greenway between Lafayette Ave and O'Brien Avenue

Leland Avenue between O'Brien Avenue and Gildersleeve Avenue

Stephens Ave between O'Brien Avenue and Pugley Creek Park Route

Pugsley Creek Bike Path

Barrett Avenue between Olmstead Avenue and Howe Avenue

Howe Avenue between Barrett Avenue and Hart Street

Hart Street between Howe Avenue and Castle Hill Avenue

Castle Hill Avenue between Hart Street and Zerega Avenue

Zerega Avenue between Barrett Avenue and Turneur Avenue

Turneur Avenue between Zerega Avenue and Lacombe Avenue

Lacombe Avenue between Turneur Avenue and Havemeyer Avenue

Havemeyer Avenue between Lacombe Avenue and Quimby Avenue

Quimby Avenue between Havemeyer Avenue and Zerega Avenue

Zerega Avenue between Quimby Avenue and Westchester Avenue

Westchester Avenue between Zerega Avenue and East Tremont Avenue

East Tremont Avenue between Westchester Avenue and Lafayette Ave

Lafayette Avenue between East Tremont Avenue and Shore Drive

Shore Drive between Lafayette Avenue and Layton Avenue

Stadium Avenue between Layton Avenue and Middletown Road

Pelham Bay Park

Robertson Place between Middletown Road and Ampere Avenue

Ampere Avenue between Robertson Place and Kennellworth Place

Kennellworth Place between Ampere Avenue and Country Club Road

Country Club Road between Kennellworth Place and Bruckner Boulevard

Jarvis Avenue between Bruckner Boulevard and Middletown Road

Middletown Road between Jarvis Avenue and Westchester Avenue

Westchester Ave between Ericson Place and Waters Place Pathway towards Hutch Greenway

Waters Place between Westchester Avenue and Fink Avenue

Fink Avenue between Waters Place and Hutchinson River Parkway

Hutchinson River Greenway between Fink Avenue and Bronx and Pelham Parkway Greenway

Pelham Parkway between Stillwell Ave and Bronx and Pelham Parkway

Pelham Parkway between Stillwell Ave and Seymour Ave

Seymour Avenue between Pelham Parkway and Pelham Parkway North

Pelham Parkway North between Seymour Avenue and Bronxwood Avenue

Bronxwood Avenue between Pelham Parkway North and South Oak Drive

South Oak Drive between Bronxwood Avenue and North Oak Drive

North Oak Drive between South Oak Drive and Cruger Avenue

Rosewood Street between Cruger Avenue and Bronx Boulevard

Bronx River Greenway between Bronx Park East and Moshulu Parkway Leading to Bedford Park Boulevard

Bronx Park Bike Path

Southern Boulevard between Bedford Park Boulevard and towards Xavier Way (2900 Southern Blvd)