New York, Connecticut voting in 2024 presidential primaries Tuesday: What to know

NEW YORK -- Voters in New York and Connecticut are casting their ballots Tuesday for the 2024 presidential primary elections.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are not facing any major challengers after securing enough delegates to win their parties' nominations at the conventions this summer. Rhode Island and Wisconsin, which is a swing state, are also holding presidential primaries Tuesday.

See what time the polls open and close in your area, where to find your polling place and more.

New York presidential primary

What time do polls open and close? New York held Early Voting from March 23 to March 30. Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2 and close at 9 p.m.

How to find your polling place: Enter your zip code here to find your poll site and check your registration status.

Other key dates: New York will hold its other primary elections on June 25, and the presidential election will be held nationwide on Nov. 5.

Connecticut presidential primary



What time do polls open and close? Connecticut held its first Early Voting period form March 26 to March 30. Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2 and close at 8 p.m.

How to find your polling place: Enter your zip code here to find your poll site and check your registration status.

Other key dates: Connecticut will hold its other primary elections on August 13, and the presidential election will be held nationwide on Nov. 5.