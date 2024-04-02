Polls open for 2024 presidential primary in New York

Polls set to open for 2024 presidential primaries in New York and Connecticut

NEW YORK -- Polls are now open in New York and Connecticut for voters to cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries.

New York polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 9 p.m. In Connecticut, polls also open at 6 a.m. but close at 8 p.m.

The New York State Board of Elections reports more than 100,000 voters across the state already cast their ballots during the eight days of early voting, which ended this past Saturday.

New York City's Board of Elections shows nearly 56,000 early voting check-ins across the five boroughs. Manhattan came in with the most votes at 17,312, followed by Brooklyn at 15,230, Queens at 13,154, the Bronx at 6,335, and Staten Island at 3,848.

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to cast his ballot around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at P.S. 81 Thaddeus Stevens in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have already secured enough delegates to win their parties' nominations at the conventions this summer. Rhode Island and Wisconsin are also holding presidential primaries Tuesday.

Before heading out the door, polling officials recommend double-checking your polling location, since it may have changed due to redistricting in some areas.

See more information about when and where to cast your ballot, and check your voter registration status here.