2024 New York Mets projected lineup, rotation, bullpen and bench players

Mets projected starting rotation

The New York Mets will be shorthanded on the mound to start the season because ace Kodai Senga, out almost all of spring training due to a shoulder strain, only recently was cleared to begin throwing again.

How the evolving starting staff holds up will almost certainly play a major role in New York's chances of getting back to the postseason for the first time since losing the NL wild card game in 2022.

Jose Quintana, a 35-year-old left-hander, missed the first half of last season due to bone graft surgery on his ribcage. After making his return, he had some moments, but was mostly up and down, finishing with just three wins but a serviceable 3.57 ERA in 13 starts.

New York's projected rotation is largely filled with reclamation projects that are at least 30 years old. Right-hander Luis Severino, 30, has a history of injuries and struggled mightily with the Yankees last season, posting a 6.65 ERA in 19 appearances, including 18 starts. Lefty Sean Manaea, 32, went 30-28 with three clubs over the previous four seasons. Adrian Houser, a 31-year-old right-hander, went 31-34 with a 4.00 ERA in seven seasons with the Brewers before joining the Mets.

Only fifth starter Tylor Megill, 28, has had longevity with the Mets, going 17-16 with a 4.72 ERA in 58 appearances, including 52 starts, since 2021.

Mets projected bullpen

The return of closer Edwin Diaz figures to be a major boon to the Mets' chances of winning tight games. The veteran right-hander missed all of last season after suffering a freak knee injury in the World Baseball Classic. He appeared in four spring training games, allowing just one run while striking out five. If the starters and bridge relievers can get to him, expect a return to his 2022 form, when he posted 32 saves and a 1.31 ERA.

The rest of the Mets' projected relief corps looks like this: Right-handers Adam Ottavino, Jorge Lopez, Drew Smith, Michael Tonkin and Sean Reid-Foley, and lefties Brooks Raley and Jake Diekman.

Mets projected starting lineup and bench players

The offense will likely be anchored once again by slugging first baseman Pete Alonso and shortstop Francisco Lindor. Alonso batted just .217 last season, but still produced 46 home runs and 118 RBI. Only entering his sixth MLB season, expect Alonso to surpass 200 career homers and 500 RBI sometime in April. Lindor, entering his 10th season, is coming off a 31-homer, 98-RBI campaign in 2023 and remains highly durable -- 321 appearances in the last 324 games -- and one of the best switch hitters in baseball.

By position, the Mets' opening day starters will likely be:

Catcher: Francisco Alvarez

First base: Alonso

Second base: Jeff McNeil

Shortstop: Lindor

Third base: Brett Baty

Outfield: Brandon Nimmo (left), Harrison Bader (center), Starling Marte (right)

Designated hitter: DJ Stewart

Bench: Odds are long Stewart will keep his job at DH because the Mets recently pulled off a power move by signing free agent slugger J.D. Martinez, who has 315 homers and 1,002 RBI during his 13-year career. A six-time All-Star, Martinez, who will turn 37 in August, is coming off a 103-RBI season in 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, despite playing in only 113 games.

Veteran infielders Joey Wendle and Zack Short, catcher Omar Narvaez, and outfielders Tyrone Taylor and Stewart will likely round out the list of reserves to start the season.