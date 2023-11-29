Everything you need to know about the 2023 Rockefeller Center tree lighting

NEW YORK -- It's that time of year again. The masses will descend on Midtown for the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting Wednesday evening.

The illumination ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

The tree's history:

It is an 80-foot tall, 43-foot wide Norway Spruce from Vestal, New York. It weighs approximately 12 tons.

The decorations:

The tree will have more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and up top will have a 9-foot, 900-pound Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals.

When will the tree bit lit during the holiday season?

The lights will go on daily, starting Thursday, from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m., until Jan. 13. The tree will be lit for all 24 hours on Christmas Day and will be lit from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

What you can and cannot bring:

According to the NYPD, the following list of items are prohibited if you plan to come watch: Lawn chairs, blankets, large coolers, large bags, backpacks, umbrellas, alcohol, and/or any other items that can obstruct or interfere with another spectator's enjoyment of the event.

It's [almost] the most wonderful time of the year...🎄



If you plan to see the lighting of NYC's famous tree at @rockcenternyc, be advised of the following road closures & pedestrian crossings. pic.twitter.com/YjkEK3btVJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 28, 2023

Road closures around Rockefeller Center:

The NYPD says 49th and 50th streets between Sixth and Fifth avenues will be closed starting at 11 a.m., and 48th and 51st streets between Sixth and Fifth will be closed starting at 1 p.m. There will also be pedestrian crossing areas at 47th and Sixth, 47th and Fifth, 52nd and Sixth, and 52nd and Fifth.