Diego Suero and Frederick Then found guilty of murder in 2018 killing of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz

NEW YORK -- Two men were convicted of murder on Friday for the death of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

Guzman-Feliz was dragged from a Bronx bodega and stabbed to death in June 2018. Investigators said the attackers mistook him for a member of a rival gang faction.

Diego Suero and Frederick Then faced trial on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Five of the 14 men charged in the case were sentenced in 2019.

Jonaiki Martinez Estrella received life in prison without the possibility of parole for delivering the deadly blow. Antonio Rodriguez, Hernandez Santiago and Elvin Garcia got 25 years to life, and Manuel Rivera got 23 years to life.