2 teens injured, 1 critically, in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were injured, one critically, in a shooting outside the Police Athletic League in the Bronx.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday on Longwood Avenue in the Longwood section.

Police say one teenage boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition. His age is not known at this time.

We're told another teenager who is 16 years old was shot in the leg.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 12:00 AM

