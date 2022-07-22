Report: Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked while giving speech at campaign event near Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, was attacked at a campaign event near Rochester on Thursday.

Witnesses tell CBS affiliate WROC Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at a VFW post when a man climbed on stage and attempted to stab him.

According to Zeldin's campaign, he grabbed the attacker's wrist, then several others helped take him down.

Zeldin's campaign says the attacker was taken into custody, and Zeldin went back on stage to finish his remarks.

A spokesperson for the campaign released the following statement:

"Congressman Zeldin, Alison Esposito and all members of Team Zeldin are safe following tonight's attack. Far more must be done to make New York safe again. This is very much getting out of hand in this state. Unfortunately, Congressman Zeldin is just the latest New Yorker whose life has been affected by the out of control crime and violence in New York. This needs to stop! Thankfully, we still have exceptional men and women in law enforcement answering the call to protect our streets."

No one was hurt.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted she was informed about the incident and is relieved to hear the Zeldin was not injured.