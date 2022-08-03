Watch CBS News

2 pedestrians struck by driver, killed in Inwood

An Upper Manhattan community is in mourning after two pedestrians were killed and several others were injured in a crash in Inwood. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to family members of the two victims, who say it all happened in an instant.
