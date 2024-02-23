2 men charged with trying to smuggle fentanyl into Rikers Island

2 men charged with trying to smuggle fentanyl into Rikers

NEW YORK -- Two men are facing charges for allegedly using court paperwork to try to smuggle fentanyl into Rikers Island.

The Richmond County district attorney says Curtis Braswell attempted to get the documents to Adam Kamagate.

Kamagate is being held at Rikers awaiting manslaughter charges. His infant son died from an overdose last year.

Prosecutors say the documents were soaked in liquid fentanyl, cocaine and PCP.

Both men are now facing multiple charges, including first-degree possession of a controlled substance.