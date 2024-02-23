Watch CBS News
Crime

2 men charged with trying to smuggle fentanyl into Rikers Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 men charged with trying to smuggle fentanyl into Rikers
2 men charged with trying to smuggle fentanyl into Rikers 00:29

NEW YORK -- Two men are facing charges for allegedly using court paperwork to try to smuggle fentanyl into Rikers Island

The Richmond County district attorney says Curtis Braswell attempted to get the documents to Adam Kamagate.

Kamagate is being held at Rikers awaiting manslaughter charges. His infant son died from an overdose last year.

Prosecutors say the documents were soaked in liquid fentanyl, cocaine and PCP.

Both men are now facing multiple charges, including first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 6:25 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.