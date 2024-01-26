Protest held outside City Hall after death of detainee on Rikers Island

NEW YORK -- Dozens of families, friends and community advocates held an emergency rally outside City Hall on Friday after the death of Manuel Luna at Rikers Island.

Luna, 30, died last week after he was found unresponsive in his cell. He's the second Rikers detainee to die this year.

"It's time to take real action and demand serious results," attorney Joseph Caldarera said. "We're fed up. We're fed up with the conditions of the city, we're fed up with the conditions of the jails, and we hope that Manuel Luna's death is not in vain."

Protesters held banners with names of people who have died in city jails and called on the city to protect people's human rights.

The city's Department of Correction says it is investigating Luna's death and will cooperate with any other outside probe.