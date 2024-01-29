2 brothers in Queens found with homemade explosives, ghost guns, Queens DA says

NEW YORK - Two brothers in Queens are in custody after homemade explosives, bomb making instructions, ghost guns and anarchist propaganda were found in their Astoria apartment.

The Queens DA said the two also had documents and notebooks with a hit list of police officers, judges, politicians, celebrities, bankers and others.

Andre Hatziagelis, 39, and Angelo Hatziagelis, 51, were indicted on 130 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and other charges.

After a six month investigation, an arsenal was found in the apartment they share with their mother and another brother, located across from a Con Ed power facility at 804 36th Avenue.

Six operable ghost guns, body armor, ammunition, smoke bombs and eight IEDs were among the items found.

"It is significant to note that homemade explosives, in general, and improvised explosive devices, such as the ones we recovered, are extremely unpredictable and highly volatile. The mere act of removing them from the house and have them submitted for testing is risky for the NYPD and for any office or agency that enters the building they're contained in," Queens DA Melinda Katz said. "Had one of those IEDs detonated, it would likely have resulted in a shock wave that would've detonated the remaining explosives. This prompted the bomb squad, like I said, to evacuate the building several times."

The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear what exactly their plans may have been.

The brothers will appear in court on Feb. 15.

If convicted, they face up to 25 years in prison.