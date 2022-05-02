Watch CBS News

1st day on the job for Richard Davey, new president of New York City Transit Authority

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Monday is the first day on the job for the new president of the New York City Transit Authority

Richard Davey will now oversee operations at the MTA

He says his top priorities are safety, reliability and cleanliness. 

One challenge is restoring greatly reduced ridership aboard buses and subways. 

It now stands at about 3.3 million passengers a day. Before the pandemic, it was around six million. 

Davey previously served as the secretary of transportation for the state of Massachusetts. 

