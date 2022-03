NEW YORK -- New York City Transit has a new leader.

The MTA announced Wednesday that Richard Davey will take over as president.

We’re pleased to announce our new President of New York City Transit, Richard Davey! Formerly of @MassDOT and @MBTA, Richard comes to NYCT with nearly two decades of experience in public transportation management and is ready to lead us forward. pic.twitter.com/OqGWLf1B9q — MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) March 23, 2022

Davey will oversee operations for the city's subways and buses, and a 54,000 person workforce.

He is a former Massachusetts transportation secretary.