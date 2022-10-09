NYPD: 17-year-old boy stabbed in targeted attack at midtown Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK -- Another subway rider was attacked Saturday after at least five other stabbing incidents in the transit system in the last week.

Police are asking for help identifying six men, seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks, accused of attacking a 17-year-old boy at the East 53rd Street & Lexington Avenue station, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday.

The teen was waiting for a 6 train Saturday afternoon when the group started punching and kicking him, police said. One suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the teen multiple times.

The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The attack happened as authorities try to crack down on overall crime in the system. NYPD stats show crime in the system is up 41 percent, with felony assaults up nearly 17 percent, compared to this time last year.

"We surged thousands of officers into the subway system since we started the transit safety plan. We need them on platforms, we need them riding the train. We have to deter and prevent this activity, and we have to apprehend the offenders when it happens. So we have to do more and we will," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

On Oct. 6, three people were stabbed in separate subway attacks. A 59-year-old was attacked by a man after tapping him on the shoulder at the 125th Street Station in Harlem. In Brooklyn, authorities said a suspect followed a 45-year-old into the Pitkin and Grant Avenue station and slashed him across the face. Then in the Bronx, 38-year-old Charles Moore was fatally stabbed at the 176th Street and Jerome Avenue station.

"Obviously you're weary of that kind of thing when it happens so close to home," said commuter Troy Williams.

Saturday, police arrested 27-year-old Saquan Lemons for the deadly attack on Moore.

"There isn't much you can do, just being more careful, trying to avoid people that you think that they have negative behavior," another subway rider told CBS2.

Police believe the suspects in the latest stabbing knew and targeted the 17-year-old boy.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.