Saquan Lemons arrested in deadly, unprovoked subway stabbing in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in the random killing of a subway rider in the Bronx.

Twenty-seven-year-old Saquan Lemons, of the Bronx, was arrested Saturday.

Police say Lemons stabbed 38-year-old Charles Moore to death Thursday night on the subway platform at the 176th Street and Jerome Avenue subway station.

Williams later died at the hospital.

Police say the attack was unprovoked.

"We know from witnesses that there was no contact in that train car between the victim and the assailant. But looking at the video, it looks as though the attacker goes after that individual specifically," NYPD Chief of Dept. Kenneth Corey told CBS2 Friday.

Lemons has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.