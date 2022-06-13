13-year-old Daniel Persaud, who drowned in Jamaica Bay on Friday, remembered as "One amazing kid"

Family of 13-year-old who drowned in Jamaica Bay speaks out

NEW YORK -- The grieving family of one of the two teenage boys who drowned in Queens on Friday is speaking out.

Daniel Persaud, 13, died after going swimming at Howard Beach. He was with his 13-year-old friend, Ryan Wong, who also died.

It happened just before noon Friday in the waters of Jamaica Bay. Investigators say the victims were on a sand dune, but were overcome by water and had trouble swimming.

Persaud's father said his son was a good child and never got into trouble.

"One amazing kid. I have no complaints. That's the first time that he made an incident like that and caused his life," Brith Persaud said.

"He was one of the best kids, full of life. He was so looking forward to summer because had so many plans with him," added aunt Sandy Sukreh.

His father said Persaud did not know how to swim.

There are "No Swimming" signs posted along the beach due to strong currents.