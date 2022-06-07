Watch CBS News
12-foot great white shark spotted swimming off Sea Isle City down Jersey Shore

By CBS New York Team

See It: Shark sighting off Jersey Shore
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. -- Video captured a close encounter off the Jersey Shore

It was posted Saturday, showing a great white shark swimming up to a boat less than a mile off shore in Sea Isle City. 

The shark is estimated to be about 12 feet long and 1,000 pounds. 

Experts say great whites migrate this time of year and it's not unusual for them to be spotted off the Northeast coast. 

