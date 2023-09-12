NYPD: 8-year-old shot in the Bronx, search on for gunman
NEW YORK -- An 8-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx late Tuesday afternoon.
Police said it happened at around 5 p.m. on Beekman Avenue.
Sources said the boy was getting off a school bus when he was hit in the thigh. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital and was in stable condition.
Police are trying to figure out a motive. Two persons of interest were taken in for questioning, sources said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.