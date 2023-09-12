Watch CBS News
NYPD: 8-year-old shot in the Bronx, search on for gunman

By Lisa Rozner

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An 8-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said it happened at around 5 p.m. on Beekman Avenue.

Sources said the boy was getting off a school bus when he was hit in the thigh. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital and was in stable condition.

Police are trying to figure out a motive. Two persons of interest were taken in for questioning, sources said.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 7:45 PM

