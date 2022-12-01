Yonkers police sergeant killed in multi-vehicle accident on Tuckahoe Road

Yonkers police sergeant killed in multi-vehicle accident on Tuckahoe Roadget the free app
YONKERS, N.Y. -- A Yonkers police sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday.
Please read below for updates.
Yonkers Police sergeant pronounced dead after crash
The Yonkers Police Department says a sergeant has been pronounced dead after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday.
It happened on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the sergeant was driving an unmarked police vehicle westbound on Tuckahoe Road when the driver of a BMW sedan traveling eastbound apparently lost control, crossed into westbound lanes and struck the sergeant's vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.
The sergeant was taken to a local trauma center, where he died from his injuries. Police are not yet releasing his identity, but they say he was a 24-year veteran of the department.
No one else was in the police vehicle.
The driver of the BMW was also taken to a local trauma center in critical condition. No one else was in the vehicle with him.
The bus driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and several bus passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries. There were about 30 people on the bus at the time of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Tuckahoe Road is closed in both directions.
Yonkers officer in critical condition
A Yonkers police officer involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Westchester County is said to be fighting for his life, CBS2's Jennifer Bisram reported Thursday night.
Chopper 2 was over the horrific scene on the Tuckahoe Road overpass above the Sprain Brook Parkway. Two cars and a Bee-Line Bus were involved in the accident.
The officer was taken to Jacobi Medical Center.
Yonkers police say due to the ongoing investigation there are widespread road closures in the area.