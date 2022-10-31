Watch CBS News

Village Halloween Parade expected to draw massive crowds Monday night

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Preparations underway for 49th Village Halloween Parade
Preparations underway for 49th Village Halloween Parade 02:32

NEW YORK - A classic New York tradition is set to step off Monday night. 

The Village Halloween parade is set to return. 

See below for the latest updates.

 

Excitement builds for the 49th annual Village Parade

Tonight's the night. 

It's one of the best ways to celebrate Halloween in New York City - the annual Village Halloween Parade. 

As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, the excitement is brewing for Monday night's 49th Annual Village Halloween Parade. 

"I think it's going to be really cool, like, crowded with everybody," one person said. 

"It's fun to watch. It's more fun to be in the parade than looking at it, I find," said another. 

The parade is set to get started at 7 p.m. Spooky creatures, puppets and floats will be traveling along Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to 15th Street. 

This year's theme is freedom - inspired by the people of New York. Organizers say last-minute preparations are currently underway. 

"We are getting all the giant puppets into place, getting the bands together, getting all the groups together," said Matthew Fass, social media director of the parade. "We have 35 musical groups and performing groups coming out, as well as 150 other elements  - small costumes, large floats." 

The parade attracts thousands, including tourists, like a couple from Italy who told Maldonado they're excited to be celebrating Halloween in the Big Apple. 

"It's one of the best parades in New York, and we are very happy to be here for the parade because in Italy, we don't have Halloween," they said. 

The grand marshal will be the Brooklyn United Marching Band and, for the first time ever, the parade is going to be led by all-women - an eight-piece brass band known as The Brass Queens. 

Maldonado caught up with them at their rehearsal studio recently to talk about the anticipated history-making moment. 

"We're just going to have fun. We're going to do our thing. This is something we could do in our sleep. We do it all the time, so we're just going to go have fun and we hope everyone else does too," said Alex Jones of The Brass Queens. 

The parade is free for all to view from the sidelines. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes. You can also purchase VIP tickets, which include the opportunity to walk the parade route. 

Behind-the-scenes with the Brass Queens

Brass Queens set to lead Village Halloween Parade 03:48

For the first time in the parade's 49-year history, it will be led by all women. An eight-piece jazz band from Brooklyn, called the Brass Queens, is set to lead the way along Sixth Avenue.

Brass Queens excited to make Halloween parade history 04:33

CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado recently sat in on one of their rehearsals, and then they joined us in the studio to talk about the honor and why they love what they do.

Can't make the parade? Check out NYC's "Trick or Streets" program

If you're looking for an alternative to attending the Village Halloween Parade - or maybe just another way to celebrate Halloween - check our New York City's "Trick or Streets" program. 

Several New York City streets will be car-free from 4 p.m-8 p.m. 

For more information, CLICK HERE

