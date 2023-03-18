Uniquely New York with Rachel Holt

Watch CBS News

Uniquely New York: Dinner and a show, plus the purfect playdate
Dinner, a show and a purrrrfect playdate

Start your Manhattan jaunt at Ellen's Stardust Diner where you can hear the best on Broadway while eating breakfast, lunch or dinner. 

Then head downtown to the Meow Parlour for sweet pastries and even sweeter cats. In this quiet space there is always the purrrfect face ready to hang out, practice yoga or even adopt!

