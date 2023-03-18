Uniquely New York with Rachel Holtget the free app
"Uniquely New York with Rachel Holt" is a lifestyle magazine program which spotlights local businesses, attractions, cooking and dining, art and cultural events, and other experiences which make the New York Tri-State Area such an extraordinary place to call home.
Rachel Holt is a lifestyle and feature story reporter from our CBS sister station WBZ in Boston. Rachel also hosts the weekly magazine program "New England Living."
Dinner, a show and a purrrrfect playdate
Start your Manhattan jaunt at Ellen's Stardust Diner where you can hear the best on Broadway while eating breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Then head downtown to the Meow Parlour for sweet pastries and even sweeter cats. In this quiet space there is always the purrrfect face ready to hang out, practice yoga or even adopt!