Rachel Holt
Rachel Holt is a lifestyle reporter for WBZ-TV.
Holt joined WBZ-TV in October 2019 from New England Sports Network(NESN), where she was a video host. While there, she covered two Super Bowls and the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Prior to NESN, Holt was a weekend anchor and reporter for KMVT-TV in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Holt graduated magna cum laude from Northeastern University with a B.A. in communications and production minor.
