Watch CBS News
CBS News Boston

Rachel Holt

/ CBS Boston

Rachel-Holt-1024-1.jpg
WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt (WBZ-TV)

Rachel Holt is a lifestyle reporter for WBZ-TV.

Holt joined WBZ-TV in October 2019 from New England Sports Network(NESN), where she was a video host. While there, she covered two Super Bowls and the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Prior to NESN, Holt was a weekend anchor and reporter for KMVT-TV in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Holt graduated magna cum laude from Northeastern University with a B.A. in communications and production minor.

First published on January 9, 2018 / 11:13 PM

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.