More than 7,000 nurses set to strike Monday if contract agreements can't be reached
NEW YORK -- More than 7,000 nurses from two New York City hospitals are set to strike Monday if contract agreements can't be reached.
Negotiations continue after two more hospitals -- Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside -- tentatively agreed to deals Sunday afternoon.
So far, tentative agreements have been reached with several of the hospitals under strike warnings.
Mount Sinai Hospital, representing approximately 3,625 nurses, and Montefiore Bronx, representing approximately 3,500, are still at the bargaining table.
Mount Sinai "continuing to actively negotiate in good faith"
Mount Sinai West and Morningside reached a tentative agreement with the New York State Nursing Association on Sunday, but Mount Sinai Hospital -- the biggest in the system, representing 3,650 nurses -- has yet to come to a deal.
Mount Sinai Health System released the following statement:
Today, Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside reached a settlement, subject to ratification, with NYSNA union leadership and NYSNA has rescinded its strike notice at those sites. This agreement includes the identical 19.1 percent wage increases in agreements that have already been accepted by six other hospitals, and officially ratified by NewYork-Presbyterian and Maimonides.
This exact wage agreement has also been offered to NYSNA with respect to The Mount Sinai Hospital, and we are continuing to actively negotiate in good faith with NYSNA and hope they will accept our offer - which would provide an additional $51,000 in cash compensation for each nurse and $19,500 in medical payment benefits over three years. We hope they will similarly rescind their strike notice at The Mount Sinai Hospital.
Negotiations and emergency actions
Thousands of nurses with the New York State Nurses Association have been fighting for what they call fair wages, safe staffing and better health care benefits since September. Their contracts expired Dec. 31, a strike was authorized and a 10-day notice went out to hospitals.
Mount Sinai is the biggest hospital in the system with 3,600 nurses. They've been preparing for a potential strike this week by moving patients, including babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, to other hospitals, postponing elective surgeries, diverting ambulances and bringing in travel nurses.