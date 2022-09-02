Serena Williams takes the court for round 3 of women's singles at US Open

Serena Williams takes the court for round 3 of women's singles at US Openget the free app
NEW YORK -- Tennis fans flocked to Flushing again Friday as Serena Williams takes the court for round three of the women's singles at the US Open.
This could be the last time fans watch Williams play in what has been an incredible run.
Check below for updates.
Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles
Serena and Venus Williams lost in the first round of doubles at the U.S. Open to the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova 7-6 (5), 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night.
Serena wins again at US Open, beating No. 2 seed Kontaveit
Serena Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open's second round Wednesday to ensure that she will play at least one more singles match at what she's hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.