Serena Williams takes the court for round 3 of women's singles at US Open

Fans flock to Arthur Ashe Stadium for Williams sisters' doubles match
NEW YORK -- Tennis fans flocked to Flushing again Friday as Serena Williams takes the court for round three of the women's singles at the US Open.

This could be the last time fans watch Williams play in what has been an incredible run.

Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles

2022 US Open - Day 4
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of Czech Republic and Serena Williams and Venus Williams of The United States pose for a picture prior to their Women's Doubles First Round match on Day Four of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Elsa/Getty Images

Serena and Venus Williams lost in the first round of doubles at the U.S. Open to the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova 7-6 (5), 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night.

Serena wins again at US Open, beating No. 2 seed Kontaveit

Serena Williams eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open's second round Wednesday to ensure that she will play at least one more singles match at what she's hinted will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.

