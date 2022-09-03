Sports All eyes on Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open





Mike Stobe/Getty Images All eyes were on Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open in Flushing, Queens. Williams began the tournament with a win, defeating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women's Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022.

2022 US Open - Day 1 COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Montenegro's Danka Kovinic during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022.

2022 US Open - Day 1 Sarah Stier/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams (R) of the United States shakes hands with Danka Kovinic (L) of Montenegro after her win during the Women's Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 1 Frey/TPN/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States talks to a ball kid after her victory over Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the first round of the women's singles of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 1 Al Bello/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after defeating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women's Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 1 Al Bello/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after defeating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women's Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 1 Al Bello/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after defeating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women's Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 1 Jean Catuffe/Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of USA with her husband Alexis Ohanian holding their daughter Olympia Ohanian Jr, her sister Isha Price during the ceremony honoring her career following her first round win on day 1 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam event of the season at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 1 Sarah Stier/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States signs autographs after her match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women's Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 1 Sarah Stier/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States signs autographs after her match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women's Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 3 Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images NEW YORK, USA, August 31: Serena Williams of the United States warming up before her match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Women's Singles second round match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 31st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 3 Jamie Squire/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of the United States warms up prior to her Women's Singles Second Round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 3 Jamie Squire/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of the United States warms up prior to her Women's Singles Second Round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 3 Robert Prange/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of the United States serves against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during her second round match on Day 3 of the US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in New York City

2022 US Open - Day 3 Frey/TPN/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates hitting an ACE against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round of the women's singles of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 3 Robert Prange/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning a point against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during her second round match on Day 3 of the US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in New York City

2022 US Open - Day 3 Jamie Squire/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after defeating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 3 Frey/TPN/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates her victory over Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round of the women's singles of the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 3 Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images NEW YORK, USA, August 31: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates her victory against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Women's Singles second round match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 31st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 3 Robert Prange/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States shake hands at the net after their second round match on Day 3 of the US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in New York City

2022 US Open - Day 3 Sarah Stier/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of the United States takes pictures with fans after defeating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 4 Jamie Squire/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Serena Williams looks on as partner Venus Williams of the United States serves against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of Czech Republic during the Women's Doubles First Round match on Day Four of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 4 Elsa/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Serena Williams and Venus Williams of The United States confer against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of Czech Republic during the Women's Doubles First Round match on Day Four of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 4 Jamie Squire/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Serena Williams and Venus Williams of The United States confer against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of Czech Republic during the Women's Doubles First Round match on Day Four of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 4 Elsa/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: (L to R) Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the United States shake hands with Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of Czech Republic after being defeated during the Womenâ€™s Doubles First Round match on Day Four of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 5 Elsa/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States is introduced prior to her Women's Singles Third Round match against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 5 Jamie Squire/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States awaits a return against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 5 Elsa/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States reacts in the second set against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 5 Elsa/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: A detailed view of the shoes of Serena Williams of the United States prior to her Women's Singles Third Round match against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 5 Elsa/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States reacts against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 5 Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams serves against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 5 Al Bello/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States shakes hands with Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia after being defeated during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 5 Elsa/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States is interviewed after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 5 Elsa/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 5 Mike Stobe/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States looks on after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

2022 US Open - Day 5 Al Bello/Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.