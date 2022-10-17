NYPD officer suffers leg injury after being struck by stolen car in the Bronx

NYPD officer suffers leg injury after being struck by stolen car in the Bronxget the free app
NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer is recovering this morning after being hit by a stolen car Sunday night in the Bronx.
Police are now searching for the suspects, who crashed the car and then ran off.
See live update below for the latest.
How it unfolded
The NYPD says the officer who was run over is expected to be OK. She's in the hospital recovering with a leg injury.
Meanwhile, detectives are still working the scene, trying to find more clues and surveillance video to enhance their investigation.
Police said this all started with a carjacking just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday. It's unclear if the suspects were armed.
When the car reached the corner of Westchester and Elder avenues, the officer and her partner tried to stop it. The officers approached the car, then it drove away, crashing into one of them.
Her partner pulled out his gun and shot at the car, but no one was hit.
The driver of the stolen car didn't get far before crashing it into a parked car down the block.
Police said four suspects ran away.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.