Yankees-Guardians set for afternoon matchup at Yankee Stadium in Game 2 of ALDS
NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians today at Yankee Stadium after being rained out last night.
They won their first game in the best-of-five series Tuesday night.
See live updates below for the latest.
Fans buzzing for a Friday afternoon game
Friday was supposed to be a workout and travel day for the Yankees, who now have to play a game before heading to Cleveland for Saturday night's Game 3. There are no more scheduled off-days for the rest of the division series.
Despite that, many are looking forward to Friday's game and say they're confident the Yankees will continue to make their fans proud.
Tuesday's Game 1 was the first postseason game in the Bronx since Game 5 of the 2019 ALCS.
"It's hard to win playoff games. Certainly really good to get the first one at home," Manager Aaron Boone said after the game.
After being postponed Thursday due to rainy weather, fans are hoping for a similar outcome Friday when the gates at Yankee Stadium open for Game 2, kicking off around 1 p.m.
All tickets for Thursday's game are valid for Friday, and there are no refunds or exchanges.
Despite the change in timing, fans remain dedicated.
"Just in the last month, I've been to three Yankees games," one fan told CBS2.
Mayor Eric Adams said this year's MLB postseason is expected to generate at least $93 million in economic activity, bringing in more customers to local businesses and creating more jobs.
"When you have playoff baseball, it is just an economic revitalization for the entire city," he said earlier this week. "It not only brings up our spirits, but fills up our cash registers and pockets."
"When it all comes down to it, it's great for New York, great for the area. You're going to have more people coming down, the hotels more coming in," said business owner Joseph Michialis.
The mayor said each home playoff game played by the Yankees and the three wildcard games played already by the Mets are projected to generate more than $15 million for the city.
Gates open at 11:30 a.m. for today's game.