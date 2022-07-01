New York lawmakers expected to resume special session on gun control, abortion legislation Friday morning

New York lawmakers expected to resume special session on gun control, abortion legislation Friday morningget the free app
ALBANY, N.Y. -- After working late into the night on gun control legislation, New York state lawmakers paused the special session in Albany.
They're expected to resume at 9 a.m., CBS2's John Dias reported.
Lawmakers are considering new legislation that would ban guns in certain public places and make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.
Republicans have been opposing the measures, but Democrats have supermajorities in the Assembly and Senate.
In addition to gun safety legislation, Gov. Kathy Hochul slipped in measures to protect abortion rights.
Hochul has been adamantly against the Supreme Court overturning both the constitutional right to an abortion and New York's century-old gun law.
"We had no idea that the Supreme Court would render such a horrendous decision and that's what we're here back in Albany to fix," State Sen. John Liu of Queens said.
The goal of the governor and lawmakers is to come up with as many restrictions as possible and that they pass constitutional muster.
"With this Supreme Court, it's anybody's guess. They're destroying this country one decision at a time," Deputy Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris said.
Gianaris thinks whatever comes out for the special session will be subjected to a lawsuit.
The proposed law bars gun permits for people with a history of dangerous behavior, requires background checks for ammunition purchases, updates gun storage laws, and bans guns in bars and restaurants unless a sign that says they're allowed is posted.
"We're trying to do the maximum we can within the restrictions and the handcuffs that the Supreme Court has put on us. But we absolutely intend to make it as difficult as possible for the wrong people to get their hands on guns," Gianaris said.
The bill also bans guns on subways and mass transit, along with other locations.
"Places where children gather, schools, colleges, universities, houses of worship, polling places," State Assembly Member Charles Lavone said.
Early Friday morning, Hochul issued a proclamation to the extraordinary session's agenda to add the right to abortion access to the state constitution.
"We refuse to stand idly by while the Supreme Court attacks the rights of New Yorkers," Hochul wrote in a Tweet.
The bill is expected to be signed into law soon after it is passed. It will almost certainly face legal challenges.