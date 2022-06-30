Gov. Hochul could sign new gun control bill Thursday, days after Supreme Court struck down century-old law

Hochul could sign new gun control bill Thursday after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul could sign a new gun control bill into law as soon as Thursday.

The governor is pushing state legislators to pass the bill days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York's century-old gun carry law.

"The Supreme Court decision was a setback for us, but I would call it a temporary setback," Hochul said.

The ruling noted guns could be banned in "sensitive places," but was light on specifics, CBS2's John Dias reported.

The governor and legislators are drafting a new concealed carry bill, which would replace the one struck down by the Supreme Court. Hochul said the bill will define where guns can be banned, but details were still being worked out.

"Federal, state, local government buildings, health and medical facilities, places where children gather, day cares, parks, zoos, playgrounds, public transportation, subways, buses, polling places, educational institutions," Hochul said.

The governor was asked if her proposal goes beyond what the Supreme Court will allow.

"It sounds like you're shutting off all of the public places," a reporter said.

"I can't shut off all places," Hochul said.

"So what would be left?" the reporter asked.

"Probably some streets," Hochul said.

The law would also:

Bar gun permits for people with a history of dangerous behavior

Require a background check for ammunition purchases

Update safe storage laws

In addition, the governor said there would be a default position for owners of private properties, like bars and restaurants.

"The presumption is that private property owners will not want to have concealed carry weapons on their premises. But should they decide they do, they would affirmatively put a sign in their window, a bar, a restaurant, a gathering place, 'Concealed carry weapons welcome here,'" Hochul said.

But will the new legislation pass muster with the high court?

"It's very unclear if it's gonna appease the new Supreme Court standard and it's likely gonna result in another Second Amendment constitutional crisis," said Andrew Lieb, a constitutional law expert.

Lied said the court gave limited suggestions on where it would tolerate bans on guns.

"Her suggestions go well beyond the three suggestions of assemblies, polling places and courthouses. Just anywhere a child is is a very broad statement and the reason why the Supreme Court overturned New York's prior laws is they said all of New York City based on density is not a sensitive place," Lieb said.

The proposal will remain in limbo until the court decides if Hochul succeeds. There is no definitive timeline on when there will be an answer.