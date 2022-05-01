Watch CBS News

CDC: New York now considered a hot spot for rising COVID-19 infections

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York state is now a hot spot for rising COVID-19 cases from a variant called BA.2.12.1.

The state is home to 37 out of the 54 U.S. counties the Centers for Disease Control says have high levels of community transmission.

Hospitalizations across the country are creeping up, but are still well below the levels we saw during earlier surges.

The CDC credits built-up protection from vaccines and prior infections.

First published on May 1, 2022 / 7:56 PM

