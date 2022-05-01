CDC: New York now considered a hot spot for rising COVID-19 infections

New York now considered a hot spot for rising COVID-19 infections

NEW YORK -- New York state is now a hot spot for rising COVID-19 cases from a variant called BA.2.12.1.

The state is home to 37 out of the 54 U.S. counties the Centers for Disease Control says have high levels of community transmission.

Hospitalizations across the country are creeping up, but are still well below the levels we saw during earlier surges.

The CDC credits built-up protection from vaccines and prior infections.