Israel and Hamas peace deal live updates as "first phase" Gaza ceasefire signed in Egypt
What to know about the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release plan:
- Israel and Hamas signed a deal in Egypt on Thursday for what President Trump heralded as the "first phase" of a ceasefire to end the two-year war in Gaza and to bring home dozens of remaining Israeli hostages from the Palestinian territory, Shosh Bedrosian, a spokesperson with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, confirmed.
- The ceasefire is expected to take effect following a vote by the Israeli government later Thursday to formally approve the peace deal. That vote was expected to come after a smaller meeting of Netanyahu's security cabinet, to discuss the details of the agreement.
- President Trump announced the agreement between the two sides on Wednesday evening, saying Hamas had agreed to release all of the remaining Israeli hostages and Israel would withdraw its forces in Gaza to an "agreed upon line."
- Tel Aviv's Hostages Square was filled with U.S. and Israeli flag-waving revelers on Thursday, celebrating the ceasefire and hostage release deal. Many voiced appreciation for President Trump's role in brokering the deal.
Netanyahu reportedly convenes security cabinet to consider peace deal
Israeli media reported widely on Thursday that Prime Minister Netanyahu had convened his security cabinet to consider the details of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement announced the previous evening by President Trump.
He is expected to convene a second meeting of his full government soon afterwards, for a formal vote on the plan.
A spokesperson for Netanyahu's office said earlier that the ceasefire would formally take effect after that vote and Israel would pull its forces back to the predetermined line within Gaza within 24 hours. Once that limited withdrawal is complete, the spokesperson said the 72-hour countdown for Hamas to hand over all remaining Israeli hostages would begin.
Netanyahu says Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize
A post on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's X account called on Thursday for President Trump to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
It followed news that Israeli and Hamas delegations had signed the "first phase" agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza, brokered by Mr. Trump.
The post on the prime minister's account featured an apparently AI-generated image of Netanyahu appearing to drape an oversized Nobel Prize on a gold chain around Mr. Trump's neck, surrounded by revelers.
U.S. officials have told CBS News that Mr. Trump would like to win the international plaudit, which is being announced on Friday, but another source told CBS News' Robert Costa that many in the White House feel he's unlikely to get a "fair hearing" by the Nobel Committee.
Trump to travel to Israel and Egypt to mark ceasefire deal
President Trump plans to travel to Israel and Egypt to mark the signing of the Gaza peace plan, U.S. officials tell CBS News.
"I'll be going to Egypt, most likely, that's where everybody is gathered right now," Mr. Trump told reporters at a roundtable event on Wednesday.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said in a statement that Trump was "considering going to the Middle East" on Friday.
Israel's Doha strike was a turning point in reaching peace deal, sources say
Several administration officials told CBS News on Thursday that the turning point that led to the Gaza peace deal was the Israeli strike targeting Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar in early September.
Sources told CBS News Senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs that the attack, which was condemned by Qatar, a close U.S. ally, and many other states in the region, created a "positive opportunity" and led to maximum pressure from Mr. Trump to get the peace deal done.
Calls mount for ceasefire to bring flood of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Neither President Trump nor Israeli officials have said when Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza will be eased or lifted entirely as part of the prospective peace agreement with Hamas .
The leaders of other countries were quick to call for that to happen on Thursday, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying his country would "hopefully" take part in the monitoring of "the implementation of the agreement on the ground."
He said getting aid materials into Gaza — where the United Nations-backed body that assesses global food security declared a famine in August — was vital and urgent.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday that the deal announced by Mr. Trump must be implemented in full without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on humanitarian aid flowing into the Palestinian enclave.
Speaking Wednesday with CBS News' Haley Ott from the Gaza Strip, a spokesperson for the United Nations' Office of Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs said the agency had many tons of relief material ready and waiting to be sent into Gaza when a peace agreement takes effect.
"No humanitarian assistance will take the place of peace," OCHA spokesperson Olga Cherevko told CBS News, "and this opportunity that has been provided through President Trump's initiative ... this peace plan is something that we are harnessing and we are ready to deliver at scale. We have 170,000 metric tons of various supplies basically poised to enter Gaza as soon as a ceasefire is implemented."
Cherevko said OCHA was "ready to go, and we've been ready to go for some time."
President Trump tells CBS News he's optimistic about peace deal
Asked by CBS News on Thursday morning whether he remained confident as the day began about things continuing to move forward on the peace deal, President Trump said, in a text message, "yes, very much so."
Several sources close to the president told CBS News that based on conversations Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the president understands there might be challenges ahead and complications in completing the hostage release and ceasefire deal, but he believes it will move forward.
For him, one key source said, "it's not about some chess game or being a wannabe [Henry] Kissinger, but about sort of willing people into actions they don't want to take through the force of his personality."
The source said Mr. Trump's unorthodox ways and unpredictability were key components of his strategy.
In private, the source added, Mr. Trump speaks often about how to end "all the death" in the Middle East, and has told some associates that his presidency might be remembered for his pursuit of peace more than anything else.
Mr. Trump very much would like to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize, but expectations inside the White House are low that he would get a "fair hearing" by the Nobel Committee, as another source put it.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner is due to be announced on Friday. Nominations for the prize had been finalized before the Israel-Hamas deal was announced.
Continued Israeli strikes reported in Gaza as ceasefire deal looms
Even as the Israeli government prepared to ratify a deal to end the two-year war, the IDF continued carrying out strikes in Gaza on Thursday, with explosions reported in the north of the Palestinian territory.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties caused by the strikes.
An Israeli military official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press, said Israel was still hitting targets that posed a threat to troops as they reposition within Gaza.
Far-right Israeli cabinet member says he won't back deal
Israel's far-right nationalist finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a long statement shared Thursday on social media that he would not vote in favor of the ceasefire deal brokered by President Trump.
Smotrich, who along with fellow cabinet member Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Minister of National Security, has long opposed any negotiated truce with Hamas, said he had "mixed emotions" Thursday morning.
"Immense joy for the return of all our abducted brothers," he said, was accompanied by "great fear of the consequences of emptying prisons and releasing the next generation of terror leadership, which will do everything to continue spilling rivers of Jewish blood," referring, it seemed, to the Israeli agreement to release many Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the handover of the remaining hostages.
"For this reason alone, we cannot join the short-sighted celebrations and vote in favor of the deal," Smotrich said, stressing that his Religious Zionist Party would seek to ensure "that this is not, God forbid, a deal of 'hostages in exchange for stopping the war,' as Hamas thinks and boasts."
He called for Israel to "strive with all its might for the true eradication of Hamas and the genuine disarmament of Gaza, so that it no longer poses a threat to Israel" as soon as all of the hostages were returned.
Ben-Gvir has not publicly indicated how he will vote, but a report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz said he was also expected to oppose the deal.
Egyptian president says deal brings Mideast hope for a "future defined by justice and stability"
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said in a statement Thursday that the world was "witnessing a historic moment that embodies the triumph of the will for peace over the logic of war."
Through the dialogue in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, President el-Sisi said an agreement was "reached to establish a ceasefire and end the war in Gaza after two years of suffering and woes, in accordance with the peace plan proposed by President Trump and under the auspices of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States of America."
The Egyptian leader said the deal would "not only close the chapter of war; it also opens the door of hope for the peoples of the region for a future defined by justice and stability."
Expected timing of events relating to the ceasefire
Sources with knowledge of the negotiations have told CBS News that the ceasefire in Gaza is set to take effect following a formal vote of approval on the agreement by the Israeli government Thursday afternoon local time, around 11 a.m. Eastern.
Once the ceasefire takes effect, within 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces would complete the first phase of its partial withdrawal to a predetermined "yellow" line. An official told CBS News that this pullback would include IDF troops leaving Gaza City, the Palestinian enclave's biggest population center and the focus of a recent Israeli ground offensive.
While the final boundaries for the withdrawal have not been confirmed, Mr. Trump shared a map on Oct. 4 showing what he said would be the new Israeli military line, roughly bisecting Gaza from north to south, but with Israeli forces still surrounding the strip on all sides within the enclave's borders.
Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to convene his security cabinet later Thursday, around 9 a.m. Eastern, and then his full government about two hours later for the formal approval vote.
According to an Israeli official, the 72-hour countdown for Hamas to release the remaining hostages will begin once the IDF completes its initial withdrawal.
The release of the 20 living hostages is expected Sunday or Monday. The timing of the corresponding release of Palestinian prisoners by Israeli authorities remained unclear.
News of ceasefire deal met with joy in war-torn Gaza
For 734 days, the war between Israel and Hamas has meant an endless stream of loss and suffering, displacement and war for the people of Gaza. But overnight, there was relief and joy.
"President Trump has announced the war has ended," said Wael Radwan. "We are so happy, we are overjoyed."
More than anything, Palestinians want the bombs to stop falling.
"Thank God for this ceasefire, for the end to the bloodshed," said Abdelmajid Abedrabbo. "It's not just me … the whole of Gaza will be celebrating."
Ceasefire announcement sparks celebrations, praise for Trump in Israel
It was the middle of the night in Israel when the news broke about the agreement on a peace deal, 734 days after the war in Gaza was sparked by the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.
Spontaneous celebrations erupted in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square. For so long it had been a place filled with rage and pain as families tirelessly campaigned for their loved ones to come home. But it is also where they kept their hopes alive.
An even bigger crowd showed up Thursday morning, jubilantly waving both Israeli and U.S. flags, and many people were keen to voice their appreciation to President Trump for brokering the ceasefire deal.
One woman with the American stars and stripes held aloft said she was carrying the flag "to thank President Trump, who forced the Hamas and Israeli government to sign for ending that war and bringing [home] all our kidnapped … I would like to thank him from my heart."
As others danced and sang around them, another woman holding both Israeli and U.S. flags told CBS News that if it wasn't for the Mr. Trump's intervention, "it would never have happened. Only because Trump is brave enough to face the whole bloody world - the evil of the world, he faced all of them, he doesn't care."
She said she believed Mr. Trump's role was vital, "because Bibi [Netanyahu] is a little bit afraid of everything. So, by having Trump next to him, together, they'll fix the world, and nothing will stop them from bringing our people home … because of Trump, the whole world listened."
By CBS News' Debora Patta and Haley Ott
Trump says first phase of ceasefire will likely see hostages released in days
"This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America," President Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform Wednesday night, announcing the agreement between Israel and Hamas.
Two regional sources told CBS News there was an agreement on all sides in principle on a hostage release, but that procedural issues remained. Once those details are handled, it will be 48 hours before any release starts, the sources said.
Mr. Trump, in an interview Wednesday night with Fox News host Sean Hannity, said hostages would "probably" be released on Monday, U.S. time, and that the exchange would include the release of the bodies of deceased hostages still held by Hamas.
Mr. Trump told Hannity that other parts of the 20-point Israel-Hamas peace plan he laid out last week — including a committee to oversee governance in Gaza — could be forthcoming, without giving a timeline.
"I think you're going to see people getting along, and you'll see Gaza being rebuilt," the president said. "People are going to be taken care of. It's going to be a different world."
Majed al-Ansari, an adviser to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, also confirmed the deal on Wednesday, writing on X that an agreement was reached on "the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid."