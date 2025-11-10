Government shutdown live updates as Senate moves forward with deal to end impasse
What to know on Day 41 of the government shutdown
- The Senate is returning to Capitol Hill after voting late Sunday night to advance a House-passed short-term funding measure to end the government shutdown, the first step in finalizing a deal that would end the impasse.
- Eight Democrats joined most Senate Republicans to advance the bill, but the timing of final passage remains unclear. The bill would also still need the approval of the House. House GOP leaders told members to be prepared to vote this week. The Senate will reconvene at 11 a.m.
- The coalition that advanced the measure is seeking to amend the legislation to extend government funding through January and pass a trio of longer-term spending bills. As part of the deal to move forward, Senate Republicans promised to hold a vote at a future date on extending health insurance tax credits under the Affordable Care Act, which are set to expire at the end of the year. Most Republicans have said they will oppose any extension.
- The majority of Senate Democrats opposed moving forward on the deal because it does not address the health care tax credits, their key demand throughout the shutdown fight. News of the agreement angered many Democratic lawmakers and members of the party's base, who accused the eight Senate Democrats of conceding with no tangible progress on health care.
Senate convenes to take up motion to proceed to funding bill
The Senate convened at 11 a.m. to consider the motion to proceed to the House-passed continuing resolution.
No votes are currently scheduled, but Majority Whip John Barrasso's office said "roll call votes are expected during Monday's session of the Senate."
Trump: "All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!!"
Writing on Truth Social, President Trump said air traffic controllers must return to work and that those who have continued to report could receive a bonus.
"All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn't will be substantially 'docked,'" he wrote. "For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn't take ANY TIME OFF for the 'Democrat Shutdown Hoax,' I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country. For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU."
Flight disruptions have continued, largely due to staffing shortages, despite the Senate deal. As of early Monday, more than 1,500 flight cancellations were reported and over 1,400 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.
Mr. Trump wrote that controllers who stopped showing up for work during the shutdown "will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record."
"If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind!" he said.
Johnson says House members should begin returning to D.C. "right now"
Johnson noted that air travel remains snarled due to flight reductions over staffing levels, and urged his colleagues in the House to begin returning to Washington in anticipation of a vote this week on a final deal.
"I'm stating the obvious to all my colleagues, Republicans and Democrats in the House: You need to begin right now returning to the Hill. We need to do this as quickly as possible," the speaker said.
"We look forward to the government reopening this week, so Congress can get back to our regular legislative session. We have a lot of business to do, as you all know, and we will be working in earnest," he added. "There will be long days and long nights here in the foreseeable future to make up for all this lost time that was imposed upon us."
The speaker ended his remarks without taking questions.
Johnson: "Our long national nightmare is finally coming to an end"
At his daily shutdown press conference at the Capitol, Johnson welcomed the Senate's action, and said the end of the funding lapse is in sight.
"It's after 40 days of wandering in the wilderness and making the American people suffer needlessly, some Senate Democrats finally have stepped forward to end the pain. It appears to us this morning that our long national nightmare is finally coming to an end, and we're grateful for that," Johnson said.
He added: "At least some Democrats now finally appear ready to do what Republicans and President Trump and millions of hardworking American people have been asking them to do for weeks. As we said from the beginning, the people's government cannot be held hostage to further anyone's political agenda."
"We stood up to President Trump for 40 days," Shaheen says
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, one of the Democrats who voted to advance the measure on Sunday night, told "CBS Mornings" that "keeping the government shut down for another week or another month doesn't indicate that there would be any change in the outcome." Shaheen was one of the main Democratic negotiators in the talks that produced the deal.
"We stood up to President Trump for 40 days, and let's remember why we're in this position: It's because President Trump and Republicans in the Senate and House refused to fund health care to keep costs affordable," Shaheen said.
Shaheen cited the federal employees who have been going without paychecks, as well as SNAP recipients whose benefits had been in question, as reasons for her support of the proposal.
While the eight Democrats who voted for the deal have been criticized by others in their party — as has Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for allowing it happen — Shaheen insisted that those critical should instead be focused on Mr. Trump and Republicans.
"The fact is, what this agreement is going to do is it's going to force Speaker Johnson to bring the House back in. He's been out since the beginning of September," Shaheen said.
Here are the 8 Democrats who voted to move forward on the funding bill
The final vote on advancing the House-passed continuing resolution was 60 to 40.
Eight Democrats joined all but one Republican to move forward on the bill:
- Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada
- Dick Durbin of Illinois
- John Fetterman of Pennsylvania
- Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire
- Tim Kaine of Virginia
- Angus King of Maine, an independent who caucuses with Democrats
- Jacky Rosen of Nevada
- Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire
GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the sole Republican to vote against advancing the measure.
House leaders tell members to be prepared to vote this week
House members were notified late Sunday that votes related to government funding are expected in the lower chamber this week, pending final passage of the funding measure in the Senate.
The whip notice said members will be given 36 hours' notice of a vote.
The House last voted on Sept. 19.
Senate advances funding bill in breakthrough toward ending shutdown
The Senate voted to advance a House-passed measure to fund the government late Sunday evening, marking a key breakthrough in the stalemate and paving the way to reopen the government later this week.
In a 60 to 40 vote, eight Democrats joined Republicans to advance the House-passed measure, which had fallen short on 14 previous votes.
Senate GOP leaders are expected to move to amend the legislation to attach a package of full-year appropriations bills as part of a deal to end the shutdown, along with an extension of the temporary funding measure to keep the government funded through January.
The vote marks the start of what could be a lengthy series of procedural votes in the Senate, since any one senator can slow the process down. Once through the Senate, the House would also have to approve the legislation before it could receive the president's signature.