Government shutdown live updates as impasse enters second day
What to know about the government shutdown:
- A funding lapse entered its second day on Thursday after the federal government began shutting down when Democrats and Republicans failed to come to an agreement to extend government funding ahead of the Oct. 1, 2025, deadline.
- On the first day of the shutdown, the White House moved to pause or cancel billions of dollars in funding for blue states, including $18 billion for infrastructure projects in New York and $8 billion for climate-related projects in 16 states that voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.
- President Trump said early Thursday that he will be meeting with Russ Vought, the head of the Office of Budget and Management, to see which programs Vought "recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent." The Trump administration has threatened mass layoffs of government workers could begin if the shutdown stretches out.
- The Congressional Budget Office estimates that up to 750,000 government workers are being furloughed, and they will not be paid until Congress appropriates funding and the shutdown ends. Workers deemed to be essential will stay on the job, although they, too, will not be paid until Congress reaches a funding deal.
- Republicans and Democrats are blaming each other for the impasse. In the Senate, competing proposals to fund the government failed to win enough votes for a third time on Wednesday. Senate GOP leaders plan to keep holding votes over the coming days to put pressure on their colleagues across the aisle to approve a House-passed bill that would reopen the government, with the next one set for Friday afternoon.
Trump says he's meeting with White House budget chief about potential cuts to agencies
Mr. Trump said he is meeting with Vought, the head of the Office of Management and Budget, to discuss possible cuts at federal agencies.
"I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent," the president wrote on Truth Social. "I can't believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity. They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
The White House told agencies last week to prepare plans for reductions-in-force, or layoffs, in the event of a government shutdown. Vought met with GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Wednesday and told them that layoffs could begin in the coming days.
Project 2025 is the sprawling policy agenda crafted in the lead-up to the 2024 election. Mr. Trump had distanced himself from the multi-pronged initiative during the campaign as some of its policy proposals came under scrutiny.
Johnson: Jeffries needs to "lighten up" about AI-generated sombrero video
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the AI-generated video posted by President Trump that added sombreros and moustaches "bigoted," but House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday that Jeffries needs to "lighten up."
"Hakeem is my friend, we have a great relationship of trust," Johnson told "CBS Mornings." "He's a great colleague. I think he has to lighten up when you show that you're upset. I get attacked in memes every single hour of every day. I don't react to it. That's what people are trying to get out of you."
Johnson said Mr. Trump was "making a joke," adding "they're acting as if the issue of the day is a battle over memes on social media."
Johnson said that amid the shutdown battle, "we should not be talking about sombreros on the internet. We should be talking about the American people's needs."
Mr. Trump has continued to post the memes despite Jeffries' criticism.
Johnson says there's no negotiation with Democrats right now
House Speaker Mike Johnson told "CBS Mornings" on Thursday that Republicans and Democrats are not currently engaged in negotiations to end the government shutdown.
"There's no negotiation right now because the Democrats have dug in," he told "CBS Mornings."
Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said that his GOP colleagues are urging their Democratic counterparts to approve a clean extension of government spending levels, which would allow negotiators more time to work on appropriations measures.
"All we're asking is that Senate Democrats do what they have always done in the past, every single time and allow the additional clock," he said.
Johnson said he was not aware of any details about impending mass layoffs of federal employees, including which agencies would see their workforces shrink and by how much. Russ Vought, the lead of the Office of Management and Budget, told GOP lawmakers Wednesday that reductions in force, or layoffs, could begin in the coming days.
"What was communicated to us is that they're trying to mitigate the damage," he said. "The president and Republicans in Congress do not want a government shutdown. We are bending over backward to prevent it because real people get hurt."
Johnson criticized Democrats for focusing on extending enhanced premium tax credits for Americans enrolled in health insurance under the Affordable Care Act since they don't expire until the end of December.
"This is an absolute 100% red herring," he said, adding that there are still three months left for Congress to reach a solution to address the expiring enhanced subsidies.
Warren: "We've been begging the Republicans to come to the table and negotiate"
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts outlined her party's fight for health care amid the shutdown on Thursday, telling "CBS Mornings" that after months of asking Republicans to negotiate, "Democrats are fighting to try to keep those health care costs down and roll back the Republican cuts."
"We're ready to negotiate. We have had now three months, we've been begging the Republicans to come to the table and negotiate," she said. "The Republicans are saying they won't negotiate when there's not a shutdown, they won't negotiate when there is a shutdown. So far, they won't negotiate at all."
Asked about concerns from some Democrats that a shutdown gives more power to the Trump administration, Warren said President Trump is "going to do whatever he wants to do," while accusing OMB Director Russ Vought of "trying to make as many painful cuts as he can."
"Donald Trump says he doesn't care," Warren said. "He just wants to impose pain on Americans because he thinks that Democrats actually care and that Democrats will be forced to back down."
Senate won't vote again until Friday on measures to reopen government
Senate GOP leadership plans to continue teeing up votes on a House-passed bill that would fund the government until Nov. 21. But the next vote will not come until Friday, as senators observe Yom Kippur on Thursday.
Competing measures to fund the government failed again in the Senate on Wednesday, the third time the two sides had been unable to reach agreement since an initial vote on Sept. 19. The Democratic proposal would fund the government until Oct. 31 and extend health insurance tax credits that Democrats have made a top priority. No Republicans have supported the measure.
Meanwhile, Senate Republicans are seeking to peel off some Democrats to support their proposal, which passed the House last month. On Tuesday, the measure picked up support from a Democrat and an independent, in addition to a Democrat who had previously backed it, but when the chamber voted again Wednesday, the outcome remained unchanged at 55-45.
With 53 Republicans in the Senate, and a 60-vote threshold to advance most legislation, support from Democrats is needed to fund the government.
Trump says GOP should use shutdown to "clear out dead wood"
President Trump wrote on Truth Social late Wednesday: "Republicans must use this opportunity of Democrat forced closure to clear out dead wood, waste, and fraud. Billions of Dollars can be saved."
Trump administration officials have signaled in recent days that they may use the shutdown to lay off federal workers or — in the president's words — "get rid of" Democratic policies.
Last week, the White House Office of Management and Budget told federal agencies to consider layoffs if the government shuts down — an unusual step since the government typically only sends workers home temporarily during lapses in funding. On Wednesday, after the shutdown began, Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought told House Republicans on a private call this afternoon that reductions-in-force, or layoffs, will begin within two days, according to two sources familiar with the call.
"When you shut it down, you have to do layoffs," the president told CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang on Tuesday, hours before the shutdown started.