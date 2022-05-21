Watch CBS News

First Alert Forecast: Record-setting heat possible with humidity; Storm chance Sunday

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Tri-State Area temperatures soar on Saturday with highs in the 80s along the coast and 90s inland.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories inland because, when you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 95 to 100 degrees.

The forecast high for Central Park is 92 and the record high is 93, so it'll be a close call.

Heading into Sunday, the heat and humidity stick around (highs near 90), but there's a chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with the potential for a few strong storms.

Looking ahead, temperatures fall off dramatically into the start of next week with highs only in the mid-70s on Monday and upper-60s to near 70 on Tuesday.

Preventing heatstroke

With the weekend warmup, New York health officials are reminding people to use extra caution this weekend and offering guidance to prevent heatstroke.

They say never leave vulnerable adults, children or pets alone in a car. Temperatures in the 60s outside can cause the temperature inside the car to rise above 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Twenty-three children died in 2021 after being left in hot cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

