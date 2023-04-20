Watch CBS News

Climate Change: Protecting Our Planet

Earth Day is Saturday, and we're taking a look at the impacts of climate change on our area and the solutions -- from wind farms being built in the oceans off Long Island to restaurants that are repurposing food waste into more than just compost.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.