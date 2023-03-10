Watch CBS News

#BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge visits Frank J. Cicarell Academy

By CBS New York Team, Chris Wragge

CBS New York

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- The next stop in the #BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge series is the Frank J. Cicarell Academy.

The academy hosts one of the largest Relay For Life events in the country benefitting the American Cancer Society. 

We are highlighting the great student body and a wonderful teacher, Guido Morsella, who has devoted his life to his kids, the school, and family. 

We have a heartwarming story of Guido's son Dave, who is bravely battling a rare, life-threatening disease. 

You can also sign up to have Wragge come to your school.

Link to donate to Relay for Life Elizabeth

CLICK HERE to donate to the Relay For Life Elizabeth fundraiser. 

Link to donate to Davide Morsella's fundraiser

CLICK HERE to donate to the Giving Back Fund, Davide Morsella's fundraiser. 

Sign up for a school visit

Does your high school have a special program, activity or event that you want us to know about? Let us know about it by filling out the form below. 

CLICK HERE for more information.

