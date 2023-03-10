BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge visits Frank J. Cicarell Academy

#BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge visits Frank J. Cicarell Academyget the free app
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- The next stop in the #BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge series is the Frank J. Cicarell Academy.
The academy hosts one of the largest Relay For Life events in the country benefitting the American Cancer Society.
We are highlighting the great student body and a wonderful teacher, Guido Morsella, who has devoted his life to his kids, the school, and family.
We have a heartwarming story of Guido's son Dave, who is bravely battling a rare, life-threatening disease.
You can also sign up to have Wragge come to your school.
Follow this live blog for updates!
Link to donate to Relay for Life Elizabeth
CLICK HERE to donate to the Relay For Life Elizabeth fundraiser.
Link to donate to Davide Morsella's fundraiser
CLICK HERE to donate to the Giving Back Fund, Davide Morsella's fundraiser.
Check out our "Class Act" visit to Mahwah High School
While we're highlighting the good things going on at Frank J. Cicarell Academy, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the previous school we visited.
Check out all the things going on at Mahwah High School by CLICKING HERE.
Sign up for a school visit
Does your high school have a special program, activity or event that you want us to know about? Let us know about it by filling out the form below.
CLICK HERE for more information.