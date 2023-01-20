2 people killed when small plane crashes in Westchester County

2 people killed when small plane crashes in Westchester Countyget the free app
ARMONK, N.Y. -- Two people were killed when a small plane crashed Thursday in Westchester County.
According to the FAA, the single-engine Beechcraft A36 took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport at 4:58 p.m., headed for Cuyahoga Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio.
The FAA said it was about 1 mile away from Westchester County Airport in White Plains when the pilot reported engine problems, telling the tower he was low on oil pressure.
The plane was found late Thursday night in trees near Rye Lake in Armonk.
