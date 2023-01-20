Watch CBS News

2 people killed when small plane crashes in Westchester County

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 dead after small plane crashes in Westchester
2 dead after small plane crashes in Westchester 01:47

ARMONK, N.Y. -- Two people were killed when a small plane crashed Thursday in Westchester County

According to the FAA, the single-engine Beechcraft A36 took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport at 4:58 p.m., headed for Cuyahoga Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio.  

The FAA said it was about 1 mile away from Westchester County Airport in White Plains when the pilot reported engine problems, telling the tower he was low on oil pressure. 

The plane was found late Thursday night in trees near Rye Lake in Armonk.   

See live updates below for the latest. 

 

Chopper 2 over the aftermath

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out the aftermath of a small plane crash in Westchester that left two people dead. Read more: http://cbsn.ws/3WrKjlw Watch more coverage on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/3Uycq1M

Posted by CBS New York on Friday, January 20, 2023
By CBS New York Team
 

NTSB investigating

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Friday morning that it joined the investigation.

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.