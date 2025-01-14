The votes are in for the CBS New York Book Club's first read for 2025

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find out more about the books below.

"The Stolen Queen" by Fiona Davis crowned the Readers' Choice

Club Calvi has its first book for 2025!

We asked you to vote for one of our Top 3 FicPicks, all by best-selling authors: "The Note" by Alafair Burke, "The Stolen Queen" by Fiona Davis, or "More or Less Maddy" by Lisa Genova.

In one of our closest votes yet, "The Stolen Queen" by Fiona Davis was selected as the Readers' Choice.

Davis described her book in a video message to our readers:

"The Stolen Queen" takes place at the Met Museum in New York City where a serious curator in the Egyptian Wing is forced to team up with an overeager assistant to the Met Gala to track down a stolen statue. It explores female friendship, and mothers and daughters, and I like to say that it's the perfect mix of glamour and mummies."

You can read an excerpt from "The Stolen Queen," and buy the book, below.

The CBS New York Book Club focuses on books connected to the Tri-State Area in their plots and/or authors. The books may contain adult themes.

"The Stolen Queen" by Fiona Davis

Dutton





From the publisher:

Egypt, 1936: When anthropology student Charlotte Cross is offered a coveted spot on an archaeological dig in Egypt's Valley of the Kings, she leaps at the opportunity. That is until an unbearable tragedy strikes.

New York City, 1978: Nineteen-year-old Annie Jenkins is thrilled when she lands an opportunity to work for former Vogue fashion editor Diana Vreeland, who's in the midst of organizing the famous Met Gala, hosted at the museum and known across the city as the "party of the year."

Meanwhile, Charlotte is now leading a quiet life as the associate curator of the Met's celebrated Department of Egyptian Art. She's consumed by her research on Hathorkare-a rare female pharaoh dismissed by most other Egyptologists as unimportant.

The night of the gala: One of the Egyptian art collection's most valuable artifacts goes missing, and there are signs Hathorkare's legendary curse might be reawakening. Annie and Charlotte team up to search for the missing antiquity, and a desperate hunch leads the unlikely duo to one place Charlotte swore she'd never return: Egypt. But if they have any hope of finding the artifact, Charlotte will need to confront the demons of her past-which may mean leading them both directly into danger.

Fiona Davis lives in New York City.

"The Stolen Queen" by Fiona Davis (ThriftBooks) $22

Excerpt: "The Stolen Queen" by Fiona Davis

NEW YORK CITY, 1978

Charlotte paused in front of one of her favorite depictions of the female pharaoh Hathorkare in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a fragment of a statue known as the Cerulean Queen. While many of the other figures from Egypt were made of limestone or red granite with a rough finish, the Cerulean Queen was made of finely polished lapis lazuli. The only remnant of the statue was a tantalizing fragment of the lower portion of its head, consisting of the cheeks, the chin, and a large portion of the lips. And what lips they were: beautifully curved and utterly sensuous. The lips of Hathorkare. If the rest of the statue came anywhere close to being as beautiful as the lips, it must have been a sight to behold. Charlotte wondered how it came to be smashed. Was it accidentally dropped while being moved from one location to another? Or did someone take a hammer to it on orders from Saukemet II? The thought was too awful to contemplate.

The fragment was small, only around five inches across. It had been found at the turn of the twentieth century, by a British earl who fancied himself something of an Egyptologist, in a trash heap containing destroyed statues of Hathorkare, just outside her temple. Nearby had lain a broken slab of limestone with a warning that translated to "Anyone who removes an object dear to Hathorkare outside of the boundaries of the kingdom will face the wrath of the gods."

The earl was killed in a hunting accident two weeks after bringing the Cerulean Queen to his estate in Hampshire. His widow quickly sold it off to the Met, and died less than a month later choking on a gumdrop.

The curse of Hathorkare hadn't ended with the death of the earl's widow. Charlotte had fallen under its spell as well.

It was dangerous to think about that time.

Charlotte took a couple of deep breaths, studying the curve of the statue's chin, trying to imagine the shape of the nose and eyes. The Cerulean Queen gave her hope. Hope that one could be broken and crushed and still carry on, the gleaming remnant proof that something beautiful once existed in this terrible world.

She headed downstairs, where Frederick and several others from their department stood around a large worktable in the storeroom, one of many bursting with artwork and sculptures in the Met's basement level.

"Ah, Charlotte. I know you'll want to see this," said Frederick, waving her over. Whatever lay on the table was hidden due to the crush of bodies surrounding it. "We've just received a very generous one‑year loan from an anonymous donor."

Frederick usually consulted with Charlotte on any loans. Why now, when they had their hands full managing the loans for the King Tut exhibition, would they need one more? Typical Frederick, to have his attention pulled by the latest shiny new thing. She hoped it was worth it as she maneuvered her way closer.

But once she was at the edge of the table and the object came into focus, she gasped, one hand going to her heart. The conservators on either side of her looked at her curiously.

In the middle of the table lay a broad collar, a type of necklace popular in ancient Egypt. But this one was exquisite, made of gold and glass, and Charlotte knew even before she leaned in closer that she would find a gap on the right side of the bottom row where one of the nefer amulets was missing.

The piece was exceptional, distinctive.

She'd first seen it in Egypt, in 1936, when it was lifted from the bowels of a tomb, covered in dust.

And she'd last seen it a year later, right before it was lost at the bottom of the Nile. She'd been twenty years old.

"Does it have the cartouche of Hathorkare on the back of the clasp?" she asked, not bothering to hide the panic in her voice.

"It certainly does." Frederick nodded to the technician, who turned over the necklace with gloved hands to show off the hieroglyphics that represented the pharaoh's name, enclosed in an oval. "I'm impressed."

"Where did this come from?" she demanded.

"Charlotte, are you all right?" Frederick regarded her with concern. "You're as white as a sheet."

She had so many questions, the words got stuck in her throat. "Why are we getting it? Who was the donor?"

"The donor asked to remain anonymous. We have the broad collar for one year. I thought you'd be pleased."

She could almost hear the screams from that fateful night echoing in her head. The night that changed everything. And the reason she could never return to Egypt.

Frederick ordered the technicians to take the necklace away and turned to leave. Charlotte followed him out the door.

"You have to tell me who the donor is," she said. "It's important."

Frederick looked at his watch. "I have exactly four minutes until my next meeting at the other side of the building. Why exactly do you need to know this information?"

She couldn't tell him. That would reveal too much, and she was barely hanging on as it was. "I was there when it was found."

"Ah, back in Egypt, in the olden days." He laughed at his joke. Charlotte did not. "What does it matter who owns it now?"

"It doesn't make sense, how it suddenly reappeared like this. It was lost."

"Then lucky for us it was found. I would think you would be pleased."

Far from it. But Charlotte had to find out where the broad collar came from, how it got to the Met.

And why it was haunting her from the grave.

Excerpted from The Stolen Queen by Fiona Davis. Copyright © 2025 by Fiona Davis. All rights reserved. Excerpted by permission from the publisher.

