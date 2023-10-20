Here are the best TV and Internet bundles in NYC -- don't move to New York without one

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Living in New York City is expensive. If most of your paycheck is going toward rent and food, there might not be a lot left over for TV service and home Internet. But if you bundle these two services, you can typically save a lot of money. Even more can be saved if you transfer your cellular phone service to the same provider.

We've done the research for you and have compiled this list of TV and Internet service providers operating in NYC that offer the best service bundle deals. Keep in mind, most bundle pricing is based on your selected Internet speed and TV channel lineup. Each provider also offers multiple plans for each type of service.

Choosing the best TV and Internet service bundle in NYC

When choosing a TV and Internet service provider, take into account which services operate in your area and then what each offers. For TV service, you want the broadest selection of TV channels you can get for the least amount of money. When it comes to home Internet, the technology used to provide Internet access, the Internet connection speed and any rental cost of equipment will all contribute to your monthly bill.

Listed here, in alphabetical order for easy reference, are the service providers that offer the best and most affordable Internet and TV bundles in and around Manhattan and the boroughs.

An overall affordable option: Astound Broadband

Bundle Starting Price: $88/month | Internet Connection Type: Broadband | Internet Connection Speed: 300 Mbps up to 1GB (depending on plan selected) | Required Contract: No | Internet Data Caps: No | Equipment Fees: No | Number of TV Channels: 70+ in the Basic TV plan, 250+ in the Preferred TV plan, 399+ in the Premier TV plan

Where Astound Broadband is available, the company offers custom deals for TV and Internet bundles, with even greater savings if you also add cellular phone service and home phone service. We found that Astound Broadband tends to offer extra low pricing, with a 300 Mbps Internet plan that includes the company's basic TV channel lineup (plus Showtime and The Movie Channel) for $54 per month, with no contract required and all equipment included.

Of course, the monthly fee goes up if you select a faster Internet connection speed or a more robust TV channel lineup. The 1,500 Mbps Internet plan bundled with Astound's basic plus plan (plus Showtime) is $88 per month. If you upgrade to the preferred TV channel lineup, the monthly fee for the bundle jumps up to $150 per month.

As you choose your plans, most include at least one or two free months of service. In some cases, new customers also get a $100 gift card. Use code NYFREE at checkout to take advantage of the bonus offers for NYC residents.

Choose between bundle options: DirecTV & AT&T Fiber Internet

Bundle Starting Price: Varies | Internet Connection Type: Fiber Optics | TV Connection Type: Satellite or Internet | Internet Connection Speed: 300Mbps up to 5GB (depending on plan) | Required Contract: No | Internet Data Caps: No | Equipment Fees: Yes | Number of TV Channels: Between 75+ and 150+ (depending on plan)

DirecTV is a satellite TV service provider. Based on the TV channel lineup you choose and the Internet connection speed you need, a personalized bundle deal will be offered. To make things more confusing, DirecTV programming is also available via the Internet, so no satellite dish is actually required. DirecTV offers four channel lineups – entertainment (75+ channels), choice (105+ channels), ultimate (140+ channels) and premier (150+ channels,, which include the Max, Showtime, Starz and Cinemax premium channels).

Home Internet plans from AT&T Fiber offer 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2 Gbps, or 5 Gbps connection speeds. The faster the speed you choose, the higher the price for the monthly plan. The higher end plans come with free installation, while all new activations include a $150 or $200 reward card bonus.

First choose the TV channel lineup you want from DirecTV and if you want to access that TV programming using a satellite dish or the Internet. Next, choose the ideal Internet connection speed to meet your household's needs. Based on your choices and what equipment you'll be using, a custom plan will be created for you with a discounted bundle price.

Satellite TV combined with local Internet service: Dish

Bundle Starting Price: Varies | Internet Connection Type: Varies | Internet Connection Speed: 300 Mbps up to 8 Gbps | Required Contract: No | Internet Data Caps: No | Equipment Fees: Varies | Number of TV Channels: Between 190 and 290+

Dish is another satellite TV provider that operates in New York. For customers who want a TV and Internet bundle, Dish can provide Internet connection speeds up to 8 Gbsp. Depending on the Internet service provider and connection speed you pick, plan to spend between $50 and $200 per month for the Internet portion of your bill.

As for TV programming, Dish offers four package options. The $80/month plan includes 190 channels and 28,000 free on-demand shows and movies. There's also a $95/month, $100/month and $110/month plan that offers more than 290 channels. Premium channels, like Max and Showtime, cost extra. All plans come with a three-year TV price guarantee and a smart DVR that can record up to 2,000 hours of programming. Free equipment installation is also included. Dish offers discounts to people over 55, active military (and their families), first responders, healthcare workers and teachers.

An optimal TV and Internet combo for most: Optimum

Bundle Starting Price: Varies | Internet Connection Type: Fiber optics | Internet Connection Speed: 300 Mbps up to 8 Gbps (depending on plan) | Required Contract: No | Internet Data Caps: No | Equipment Fees: No | Number of TV Channels: 220 to 420+ (depending on plan)

When you sign up for services from Optimum, you can get a bundle deal by combining your TV and home Internet service, but save even more if you also bundle your cellular service plan. Once you choose between Optimum's Internet plans, which start at $40 per month for 300 Mbps, you can add TV service starting at an additional $35 per month, with all required equipment included. Internet connection speed plans go up to 8 Gbps.

For additional money, you can upgrade your TV plan to include 340+ or 420+ channels, with the premier TV plan including some popular premium channels (like Max, Showtime and Starz).

Choose from a variety of bundle deals: Spectrum

Bundle Starting Price: $75/month | Internet Connection Type: Fiber optics | Internet Connection Speed: 300 Mbps up to 500 Mbps (depending on plan) | Required Contract: No | Internet Data Caps: No | Equipment Fees: No | Number of TV Channels: 65+ to 140+ (depending on plan)

As with most TV and home Internet service providers, how much you'll wind up paying depends on Internet speed and TV channel lineup. Spectrum's Essentials plan offers 300 Mbps Internet with 65+ TV channels for $75 per month. Premium cable channels cost extra. If you upgrade to the Internet Ultra + TV Select plan ($130/month), this includes an Internet connection speed up to 500 Mbps, along with 125+ TV channels. Even better deals are available if you also switch your cellular phone and/or home phone service to Spectrum. The prices listed are locked for 12 months, but you must sign up for auto pay.

Ideal for avid TV watchers: Verizon 5G Home or Verizon Fios

Bundle Starting Price: Varies | Internet Connection Type: 5G | Internet Connection Speed: 5G | Required Contract: No | Internet Data Caps: No | Equipment Fees: No | Number of TV Channels: 125+ to 425+ (depending on plan)

Verizon offers two types of Internet – one that's 5G cellular-based, and another that relies on fiber optics. Depending on where in NYC you live, one or both options may be available. Which you choose should be based on the Internet speed you need. Fios, which relies on fiber optics, typically offers a faster Internet connection. The company also offers TV service and cellular phone service. So personalized bundles (with various bonuses for new customers) are available, based on which services (and which levels of service) you choose.

Almost all of the plans for TV and Internet waive setup fees and have no contract requirement. For Internet, there are no data caps. Three main TV channel lineup options are available, starting with Your FiosTV ($75/month), which includes 125+ channels and one set top box. The More FiosTV plan ($99/month) includes 300+ channels and one set top box. The Most FiosTV plan ($119/month) offers 425+ channels and one set top box. New customers may be eligible for a Verizon gift card worth between $50 and $200.

Adding Verizon 5G Home Internet will cost between $60 and $80 more per month, but a variety of bundle deals and bonus offers are always available.

Numerous TV and Internet options: Xfinity

Bundle Starting Price: Varies | Internet Connection Type: Broadband | Internet Connection Speed: 200 Mbps to 1,200 Mbps (depending on plan) | Required Contract: No | Internet Data Caps: No | Equipment Fees: Vary | Number of TV Channels: 10+ to 185+ (depending on plan)

As one of the country's biggest and most popular TV and Internet service providers, Xfinity also offers New Yorkers home phone and even home security. Internet plans start at $25/month for a connection speed up to 200 Mbps. For $35/month, Internet speed can be boosted to 400 Mbps, while for $60/month, you can get up to 800 Mbps. For 1,000 Mbps, you'll pay $70/month, or for 1,200 Mbps, the price is $80/month. The faster plans require a one-year minimum contract and offer a 36-month price lock. These prices do not include taxes or equipment rental fees. You can, however, opt to use your own compatible modem/router.

For an additional $25/month, you can bundle in the Choice TV plan that offers 10+ channels. For an additional $60/month, you'll get access to 125+ channels, or for $80/month, a 185+ channel lineup is offered. These prices do not include a $24.70 per month fee for local broadcast channels. Taxes and equipment rental fees are also extra.

If you choose the 400 Mbps Internet plan and the 125+ TV channel plan, you'll pay about $129/month. However, the xFi Gateway modem/router equipment will be an additional $15/month (or the xFi Complete modem/router hardware will cost $25/month). One X1 TV box rental is an additional $10/month. So, if you add the basic xFi Gateway and a TV box to your plan, the total monthly bill will be around $154/month (once various bundle discounts have been applied).

As an alternative option for TV programming, once you sign up for Xfinity Internet, the company now offers its Now streaming TV option for as little as $20/month. This includes 40+ live and on-demand TV channels, along with free access to Peacock Premium. A variety of different Internet bundles, in conjunction with the Now streaming option are available for between $45 and $100 per month.

Additional discounts might be available… if you ask

For qualifying lower-income households, the Affordable Connectivity Program (under the FCC) guarantees a discount up to $30 per month on home Internet service that's needed for work, school, healthcare or other essential purposes. Also, be sure to ask the service provider about discounts for students, seniors or military personnel.

You can also "cut the cord" and save

One popular, money-saving option is to acquire home Internet service from a local provider and then seek out a separate streaming service. Services like YouTubeTV, Hulu and SlingTV offer multiple, flat-rate streaming TV plans that include live channels and on-demand programming from popular networks. You also have the option of subscribing to individual streaming channels and networks (like Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and Disney+) a la carte to access a wide range of programming.

While these streaming services are available via smart TVs or a mobile app for each service, for older TVs that are not "smart," you'll need to purchase a streaming device, such as Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, or Amazon Fire TV. Any of these devices plugs into the HDMI port of your TV and links with your home's Internet to provide streaming TV.

Can I save money bundling TV and Internet services?



Almost always, the answer is yes. But you can typically save even more if you add home phone, cellular or another service offered by the same provider. Bundling your services is almost always the best way to go, but be sure to ask about other discounts.

What is fiber optic tech?

In short, it can offer much faster connectivity compared to traditional coax cable. It also tends to offer upwards of 99.9% network reliability. Most Internet service providers that use fiber optics have no limits on how much data a household can use each month.

What equipment will I need to buy or rent?

For home Internet, you'll typically need a modem. If you want home Wi-Fi, you'll also need a router. In some cases, these two technologies come in the same device. You can purchase your own modem or router, but if you're not tech savvy, it's best to rent equipment from your provider. This ensures you'll have no setup and compatibility issues. Your service provider will also upgrade your equipment, as needed.

For traditional cable TV, you'll also need a set-top box (aka cable box) for each TV that will need cable TV access. Or, if you have a smart TV, you can subscribe to a cable service and then stream programming using that provider's app, or use the app for each network included in your TV plan. We recommend renting set top boxes from your service provider to ensure compatibility.

Is there a way to lower my TV and Internet bill?

Often, you can lower your monthly bill, but you'll wind up sacrificing Internet connectivity speed, or some TV channels. Keep in mind, you can also typically lower your bill by cutting premium channels, like Max. You can also reduce the number of set-top boxes you need with your cable TV plan and focus more on streaming using smart TVs.

These days, there's no need to pay extra for a DVR, since almost all programming is also available on demand, so you can watch it whenever you want. Over the long term, you can also save money if you buy your own modem or router. But when it comes time to upgrade, you'll need to buy new equipment. If you rent your equipment from the service provider, you'll pay a monthly fee, but the equipment will be upgraded as needed, for no additional cost. You're also ensured full compatibility with your service provider.

Finally, if you hope to lower your TV and Internet bill, contact your provider and ask about new bundles and promotions that might not have been available when you first signed up. Also, don't be afraid to negotiate a bit.

Is it better to subscribe to a cable, fiber optic, satellite TV or a streaming service?

It all depends on what you want to watch, where those shows are available and whether you want to watch those shows on your TV, versus other devices. These days, the line between traditional broadcast networks, cable networks, premium cable channels and streaming services has blurred. When you subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime, you get access to Showtime, plus all of the CBS shows and original Paramount+ shows and movies that are offered.

Meanwhile, in addition to original programming, Hulu offers on-demand access to network TV shows and movies from NBC and Fox (and other networks owned by Disney). Peacock offers programming from NBC and NBC/Universal-owned cable networks, while Disney+ offers original programming, plus programming from ABC and multiple Disney-owned networks. Of course, each of these services has a separate monthly fee, so when you add them all together and throw Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other popular streaming services into the mix, you could wind up paying more per month than traditional cable TV.

We recommend you figure out what you want to watch, where you want to watch it and what you're already paying for. Next, figure out what TV programming or streaming options make the most sense for you. And getting back to the concept that bundles can always save you money, several streaming services offer money-saving bundles. For example, The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month (with ads) or $19.99 per month (ad-free).

