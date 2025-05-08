"Unruly" crowd tries to stop ICE agents from detaining woman in Massachusetts, 2 arrested

Woman and girl arrested after crowd tries to stop ICE agent in Worcestet

Woman and girl arrested after crowd tries to stop ICE agent in Worcestet

Woman and girl arrested after crowd tries to stop ICE agent in Worcestet

Two people were arrested in Worcester after a large crowd tried to stop ICE agents from taking a woman into custody. Video shows a group of about 25 people surround the car with the woman in it Thursday morning on Eureka Street.

Worcester police said they responded to the scene for a "report of a federal agent who was surrounded by a large group."

Police said the federal agents had placed the woman under arrest and were attempting to leave, when the crowd tried to stop them.

"The crowd was unruly, and several people were putting their hands on federal agents and Worcester officers in an attempt to keep the vehicle and the arrestee from leaving," Worcester police said.

Girl holding baby stands in front of car

Police said a girl holding a baby stood in front of the car as it was about to leave. She handed the baby off to someone else and then allegedly kicked the car. The girl was arrested on four charges including endangerment of a child. Her name has not been released.

Worcester police responded to Eureka Street after a crowd surrounded a federal agent who was trying to take a woman into custody. CBS Boston

Another woman, 38-year-old Ashley Spring, was arrested for allegedly pushing officers and throwing an unknown liquid on them. Spring faces several charges including assault and battery on a police officer.

City Manager Eric Batista said Worcester police officers tried to deescalate "the chaotic situation."

"My heart goes out to all those impacted by today's events and the growing tension we all feel due to the national political climate," Batista said.

Worcester mayor "devastated"

Mayor Joseph Petty said he was disturbed by the incident involving ICE.

"As someone who prides themselves on leading a welcoming city, I am devastated to hear about the separation of a family, especially with Mother's Day around the corner," Petty said. "The fear of ICE tearing a family apart is the worst nightmare of so many in our city."

Petty said the city was not notified by ICE about the detainment.