U.S. agency kills wolf suspected of killing sheep after crossing from Colorado to Wyoming

One of the newest wolves brought to Colorado this year has died

A federal agency killed a collared wolf that appears to have crossed from Colorado into Wyoming and killed several sheep, government officials said Thursday.

The wolf was part of a voter-driven reintroduction of the predators in Colorado, a move that angered ranchers who feared losing livestock and agitated political divisions between urban and rural communities. The animals are protected in Colorado, but in large parts of Wyoming it's legal to kill them.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services responded to reports of a predator killing five sheep in north-central Wyoming on Saturday. The agency found evidence pointing to a wolf attack, including bite marks and tracks, according to spokesperson Tanya Espinosa.

Later that day, the agency killed the wolf it believed was the culprit and discovered it had a collar from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Espinosa said. The wolf and collar were returned to the Colorado agency.

That agency said in a press release that a collar on a male gray wolf alerted the animal's death on Sunday in the same region of Wyoming. "Wolves are known to travel long distances to find food or mates, including into other states," read the agency's statement.

The agency said the wolf had been transported from Canada, part of Colorado's ongoing reintroduction efforts after the first wolf paws touched down in December 2023. Coloradans voted for the wolf reintroduction measure back in 2020.

In January, wildlife officials confirmed the release of 15 new wolves from British Columbia in Colorado, CBS News Colorado reported.

Two of 10 wolves released in 2023 were illegally shot, the station reported. Officials warned that the Gray Wolf population in Colorado is protected by the federal Endangered Species Act and state law, and penalties fcan include fines up to $100,000, jail time and loss of hunting privileges.