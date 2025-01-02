Investigation underway into illegal shooting of Gray Wolf in Colorado

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward for information on the fatal shooting of a Gray Wolf in Grand County, Colo.

Authorities said the male wolf, identified as 2309-OR, was captured by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Aug. 30, 2024, as part of the Cooper Creek Pack capture operation. The wolf was reportedly in poor health at the time and died on Sept. 3.

The USFWS said a necropsy revealed a gunshot wound caused the poor condition of the wolf and ultimately led to his death.

Because Grey wolves are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act it's illegal to harass, harm, or kill them without federal authorization.

The service has offered a reward for information that will further the investigation into the death of this wolf. They encouraged anyone with information regarding the death of the wolf to contact their wildlife crime hotline at 1-844-FWS-TIPS (397-8477), FWS_TIPS@fws.gov, or through their website.