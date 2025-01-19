Second wolf release confirmed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife

On Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed the release of 15 new wolves from British Columbia in Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife release 15 new wolves Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Officials said the department completed a capture and release Saturday for the second Gray Wolf reintroduction season as part of the Colorado Gray Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. Five wolves from the original Copper Creek Pack were also released Saturday. The department said all of the wolves were released in Eagle and Pitkin Counties.

The release is part of CPW's efforts to establish a permanent, self-sustaining Gray Wolf population in the state. Coloradans voted for the wolf reintroduction measure back in 2020.

This release is the second of three to five release seasons of the wolves. CPW officials said there are no further releases planned for the 2024-2025 season.

Two of the ten wolves released in 2023 were illegally shot. Officials warned that the Gray Wolf population in Colorado is protected by the federal Endangered Species Act and state law. Penalties for illegal take can include fines up to $100,000, jail time, and loss of hunting privileges.

The release of Gray Wolves in Colorado has been controversial, with ranchers pushing for a stop to further releases. Colorado GOP members of Congress released a letter in January calling for an end to wolf reintroduction.