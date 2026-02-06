When and how to watch today's Olympics opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Games

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Olympics return with one of the most-watched moments of any Winter Games: the opening ceremony. This year's opening ceremony promises to redefine Olympic tradition, as Milano Cortina 2026 marks the first time a Winter Games has taken a multi-centered approach, with celebrations spreading across Italy's Olympic venues rather than a single stadium.

The ceremony at San Siro Stadium in Milan will feature blockbuster performances, the iconic Parade of Nations and the lighting of not one but two Olympic cauldrons.

With the United States sending its largest-ever contingent of winter athletes to compete across 16 sports, there's plenty of reason for fans to tune in. Whether you're planning to watch the ceremony live or catch the primetime encore, understanding your viewing options ensures you don't miss a moment of this historic event.

What time does the 2026 Olympics opening ceremony start and end?

The opening ceremony time for the 2026 Winter Olympics is Friday, Feb. 6, with live coverage starting at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The ceremony is expected to run approximately three hours, concluding around 5 p.m. ET.

For viewers who can't watch the Olympics opening ceremony live, NBC will air an enhanced primetime encore presentation at 8 p.m. ET, giving fans a chance to experience the spectacle during evening hours.

How to watch the 2026 opening ceremony live on cable

Traditional cable subscribers can watch the opening ceremony on NBC, which will broadcast both the live afternoon coverage and the primetime encore.

NBC Sports legend Terry Gannon will host the ceremony and will be joined by Mary Carillo. Three-time Olympic snowboarding champion Shaun White will provide commentary during the Parade of Nations. NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico will also contribute to coverage remotely from California, where he's preparing to call Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8.

The broadcast will feature comprehensive coverage of the ceremony's historic elements, including performances by Grammy Award-winner Mariah Carey, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Golden Globe winner Laura Pausini. For the first time in Winter Olympics history, viewers will also witness the simultaneous lighting of two Olympic cauldrons, one at Arco della Pace in Milan and another at Piazza Dibona in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Where to stream the Olympics opening ceremony

The most comprehensive way to watch the Olympics opening ceremony is through streaming platforms. Peacock will carry live coverage of the entire ceremony, with the primetime encore also available to stream.

Peacock's ad-supported subscription starts at $7.99 per month and provides access to not just the opening ceremony but every Olympic event throughout the games, which run through Feb. 22. The ad-free Premium Plus tier is available for $16.99 per month and includes the ability to download select content for offline viewing.

Beyond Peacock, viewers can watch the opening ceremony of the Olympics through the NBC app, NBC Sports app and at NBCOlympics.com and NBC.com. All streams are available across mobile devices, tablets and connected TV platforms.

Are there free ways to watch the opening ceremony?

There are several options to watch the Olympics opening ceremony for free, making this historic event accessible to viewers without cable subscriptions or streaming services.

The most straightforward free option is watching via your local NBC affiliate using a digital antenna. NBC's over-the-air broadcast will carry both the live coverage and the primetime presentation at no cost.

For streaming, Peacock occasionally offers free trial periods for new subscribers. While Peacock doesn't currently have a standard free tier, checking the platform before the ceremony may reveal promotional offers. Additionally, NBCOlympics.com typically streams select Olympic content, though the full opening ceremony may have viewing restrictions.

Viewers should also check to see if their TV provider includes NBC and Peacock access as part of existing packages, as many cable and satellite services now bundle these offerings.

Will there be replays of the 2026 Olympics opening ceremony?

NBC's primetime encore at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 6 serves as the primary replay option for viewers who miss the live broadcast. This enhanced presentation will include additional context and highlights optimized for evening audiences.

Beyond the day-of replay, Peacock subscribers will have access to the full ceremony on demand, allowing viewers to watch or rewatch at their convenience throughout the games. NBC Sports platforms may also feature condensed highlight packages and key moments from the ceremony in the days following the event.

What makes the Milano Cortina 2026 opening ceremony unique?

This year's ceremony breaks with Olympic tradition by spreading celebrations across multiple Italian cities rather than concentrating everything at San Siro Stadium. The theme "Armonia" (harmony in Italian) reflects this distributed approach, with simultaneous athlete parades planned for Predazzo, Livigno and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The dual cauldron concept draws inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci's famous geometric interlacings, symbolizing harmony between Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo while paying tribute to Italy's artistic heritage. The flames will burn in synchrony from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22.

Follow along with live coverage during the ceremony

